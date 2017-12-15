Meet the American Family Insurance 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Defensive Football Team

In honor of the 35th Anniversary of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA program, USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley narrowed down 35 years’ worth of football players to 60. A panel, consisting of nine experts, ranked each player in their respective positions. Fan polls were created for each position and the results counted as one panel vote, making the 10th panel vote.

The team includes Rod Woodson, a member of the inaugural team in 1982. Mark Carrier (Long Beach Poly, 1985), who starred for the Bears, and Jessie Armstead (Carter, 1988), a two-time Super Bowl Champion, are the only other players from the ’80s.

Florida is best represented, with three of the 11 players selected hailing from the Sunshine State: Joey Bosa (St. Thomas Aquinas, 2012), Derrick Brooks (Washington, 1990), and Patrick Peterson (Blanche Ely, 2008).

Below are the players selected to the American Family Insurance 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Defensive Football Team.