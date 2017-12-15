Meet the American Family Insurance 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Offensive Football Team

In honor of the 35th Anniversary of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA program, USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley narrowed down 35 years’ worth of football players to 60. A panel, consisting of nine experts, ranked each player in their respective positions. Fan polls were created for each position and the results counted as one panel vote, making the 10th panel vote.

MORE: Rod Woodson led stellar first ALL-USA Football Team

Ohio is the only state with more than one selection: Orlando Pace (Sandusky, 1993) and Chris Carter (Middletown, 1983).

MORE: 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Defensive Football Team

Below are the players selected to the American Family Insurance 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Offensive Football Team.