Meet The Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa boys’ basketball team

The Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa basketball teams are here, and each — from Class 4A to 1A — is loaded with talented players.
The 2017 Elite Team features the top players from all classes. They come from teams that won state titles to others that missed out on the state tournament entirely. We selected the teams based on observations from both the Register and Iowa City Press Citizen sports staffs, as well as consultations with high school, college and recruiting contacts.
The All-Iowa basketball teams will be honored June 24 at the Des Moines Register Sports Awards. All honorees are invited to the event, free of charge.
MORE ALL-IOWA BASKETBALL:Elite Team showcases versatility | Meet the boys’ coach of the year | Player-of-the-year finalists revealed
2017 All-Iowa Boys’ Basketball Elite Team
Joe Smoldt
Guard | Gladbrook-Reinbeck | Senior
Smoldt finished the season averaging 29.8 points per game on an incredible 51.6 percent shooting rate. The 6-foot-1 senior also shot 49.1 percent from deep and was still able to dish out 143 assists this year.
Voted Mr. Basketball by the Iowa Newspaper Association, Smoldt led Gladbrook-Reinbeck to the Class 1A state championship game for the second time in three years and nearly willed the Rebels to the title. He scored 73 points in three games at state, which was 45 percent of the Rebels’ scoring output.
Devontae Lane
Guard | Iowa City West | Senior
Lane’s versatility was key for an Iowa City West team that had its sights set on a state title from the moment the season opened. The 6-foot-2 senior scored 14.9 points per game this season and was a force elsewhere, totaling 89 rebounds, 103 assists and another 77 steals.
A standout football player in the fall, Lane was a force driving toward the rim, shooting 57 percent inside the 3-point arc. His natural athleticism and ability to lead the offense helped the Trojans roll to a 23-3 overall record and secure their seventh Class 4A state championship.
Connor McCaffery
Guard/Forward | Iowa City West | Senior
The older McCaffery might very well have been the best pound-for-pound player in the state this past season. The 6-foot-6 senior scored 19.6 points per game on 51.8 percent shooting while grabbing 126 rebounds and 47 steals on top of 96 assists this year.
The future Iowa basketball and baseball player took over games when needed, dropping 20 points or more 11 times this season. McCaffery was key in leading the Trojans to their seventh straight state tournament, their third final in four years and their second title in that span.
Joe Wieskamp
Guard/Forward | Muscatine | Junior
Wieskamp was perhaps the most electric player in the state this past season. The 6-foot-6 junior put up 30.4 points per game, which was roughly half of Muscatine’s scoring output per game. Wieskamp also recorded 224 rebounds, 43 blocks and 56 assists.
The Iowa commit’s torrid scoring pace this season put him in some elite company. Wieskamp became the first player in 4A to average 30 points per game since Mason City’s Jeff Horner averaged 31.2 in 2002. That year, Horner was voted Iowa’s Mr. Basketball. This year, Wieskamp was voted Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
Austin Phyfe
Center | Waverly-Shell Rock | Senior
Phyfe was arguably one of the most dominant players in the state this season. The 6-foot-10 senior scored 19.1 points per game on 66.8 percent shooting. Phyfe also grabbed 337 rebounds, the most in the state, while also recording 68 assists and 40 blocks.
The Northern Iowa signee’s versatility was on display in the 3A state tournament, where Waverly-Shell Rock capped a 24-2 season with a third-place finish. Phyfe shot 62 percent and recorded seven assists, seven blocks and 35 boards over three games, but also went 7-for-12 from deep, making him almost impossible to defend at times.
Class 4A First Team
Tyreke Locure, soph., Des Moines North
Connor McCaffery, sr., Iowa City West
Devontae Lane, sr., Iowa City West
Joe Wieskamp, jr., Muscatine
Van Rees, jr., Sioux City East
Class 3A First Team
Garrett Franken, sr., Atlantic
Matthew Mims, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Brady Sartorius, jr., Mount Pleasant
Chris Kroll, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Austin Phyfe, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 2A First Team
Dylan Hundley, sr., Camanche
Matt Dentlinger, sr., Kuemper Catholic
Levi Jungling, sr., Pella Christian
Collin Hill, sr., South Hamilton
Ben Gesink, sr., Western Christian
Class 1A First Team
Joe Smoldt, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Grant DeMeulenaere, jr., Grand View Christian
Brady Gavin, jr., Martensdale-St. Marys
Jake Hilmer, soph., North Linn
Christian Kyles, sr., Siouxland Christian
Honorable Mention
A.J. Green, jr., Cedar Falls
Doug Wilson, sr., Des Moines Hoover
Sam Ingoli, jr., Dowling Catholic
Garrett Sturtz, jr., Newton
Quinton Curry, sr., W.D.M. Valley
Elijah Hazekamp, jr., Bishop Heelan (Sioux City)
Lim Chuol, sr., Chariton
Cade McKnight, sr., Grinnell
Ryan Van Wyk, sr., Pella
Owen Coburn, soph., Spirit Lake
Carter Boothe, jr., Central Decatur
Ben Juhl, sr., Des Moines Christian
Ethan Wyant, sr., Jesup
Cooper Kabela, sr., West Branch
Jesse Jansma, sr., Western Christian
Niko Gosnell, sr., Lone Tree
Kenny Boles, sr., Murray
Mason Porter, soph., New London
Nicholas Ruden, jr., St. Mary’s (Remsen)
Seth Weiland, sr., West Hancock (Britt)
SELECTION PROCESS
The All-Iowa teams are selected based on staff observations, survey results of more than 200 Iowa high school basketball coaches and 2016-17 season performance. Sports staffers from the Register and the Iowa City Press-Citizen review all these considerations while selecting the teams.
SPORTS AWARDS INFO
The Register is inviting about 800 of Iowa’s best high school athletes to the Des Moines Register Sports Awards on June 24. Those athletes will receive a free ticket to the event, which is headlined by celebrity speaker Shaquille O’Neal.
When: June 24; Doors open at 7 p.m. Event begins at 8 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Ticket info: General admission tickets are currently on sale at sportsawards.desmoinesregister.com. They are $35, plus processing fees. Concessions will be available at the ceremony.
Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.
@media screen and (max-width: 736px) {
h3.presto-h3 {font-family: “Futura Today Demi” !important;
padding-bottom: 30px;
padding-top: 15px;
}
.presto-h2 {
padding: 10px 20px;
font-size: 150%;
}
}
h3.presto-h3 {
font: 18px ‘Futura Today Demibold’;
}
h2.presto-h2 {}
.presto-h2 {}