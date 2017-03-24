Meet The Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa boys’ basketball team

The Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa basketball teams are here, and each — from Class 4A to 1A — is loaded with talented players.

The 2017 Elite Team features the top players from all classes. They come from teams that won state titles to others that missed out on the state tournament entirely. We selected the teams based on observations from both the Register and Iowa City Press Citizen sports staffs, as well as consultations with high school, college and recruiting contacts.

The All-Iowa basketball teams will be honored June 24 at the Des Moines Register Sports Awards. All honorees are invited to the event, free of charge.

MORE ALL-IOWA BASKETBALL:Elite Team showcases versatility | Meet the boys’ coach of the year | Player-of-the-year finalists revealed

2017 All-Iowa Boys’ Basketball Elite Team

Joe Smoldt

Guard | Gladbrook-Reinbeck | Senior

Smoldt finished the season averaging 29.8 points per game on an incredible 51.6 percent shooting rate. The 6-foot-1 senior also shot 49.1 percent from deep and was still able to dish out 143 assists this year.

Voted Mr. Basketball by the Iowa Newspaper Association, Smoldt led Gladbrook-Reinbeck to the Class 1A state championship game for the second time in three years and nearly willed the Rebels to the title. He scored 73 points in three games at state, which was 45 percent of the Rebels’ scoring output.

Devontae Lane

Guard | Iowa City West | Senior

Lane’s versatility was key for an Iowa City West team that had its sights set on a state title from the moment the season opened. The 6-foot-2 senior scored 14.9 points per game this season and was a force elsewhere, totaling 89 rebounds, 103 assists and another 77 steals.

A standout football player in the fall, Lane was a force driving toward the rim, shooting 57 percent inside the 3-point arc. His natural athleticism and ability to lead the offense helped the Trojans roll to a 23-3 overall record and secure their seventh Class 4A state championship.

Connor McCaffery

Guard/Forward | Iowa City West | Senior

The older McCaffery might very well have been the best pound-for-pound player in the state this past season. The 6-foot-6 senior scored 19.6 points per game on 51.8 percent shooting while grabbing 126 rebounds and 47 steals on top of 96 assists this year.

The future Iowa basketball and baseball player took over games when needed, dropping 20 points or more 11 times this season. McCaffery was key in leading the Trojans to their seventh straight state tournament, their third final in four years and their second title in that span.

Joe Wieskamp

Guard/Forward | Muscatine | Junior

Wieskamp was perhaps the most electric player in the state this past season. The 6-foot-6 junior put up 30.4 points per game, which was roughly half of Muscatine’s scoring output per game. Wieskamp also recorded 224 rebounds, 43 blocks and 56 assists.

The Iowa commit’s torrid scoring pace this season put him in some elite company. Wieskamp became the first player in 4A to average 30 points per game since Mason City’s Jeff Horner averaged 31.2 in 2002. That year, Horner was voted Iowa’s Mr. Basketball. This year, Wieskamp was voted Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Austin Phyfe

Center | Waverly-Shell Rock | Senior

Phyfe was arguably one of the most dominant players in the state this season. The 6-foot-10 senior scored 19.1 points per game on 66.8 percent shooting. Phyfe also grabbed 337 rebounds, the most in the state, while also recording 68 assists and 40 blocks.

The Northern Iowa signee’s versatility was on display in the 3A state tournament, where Waverly-Shell Rock capped a 24-2 season with a third-place finish. Phyfe shot 62 percent and recorded seven assists, seven blocks and 35 boards over three games, but also went 7-for-12 from deep, making him almost impossible to defend at times.

Class 4A First Team

Tyreke Locure, soph., Des Moines North

Connor McCaffery, sr., Iowa City West

Devontae Lane, sr., Iowa City West

Joe Wieskamp, jr., Muscatine

Van Rees, jr., Sioux City East

Class 3A First Team

Garrett Franken, sr., Atlantic

Matthew Mims, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Brady Sartorius, jr., Mount Pleasant

Chris Kroll, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Austin Phyfe, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 2A First Team

Dylan Hundley, sr., Camanche

Matt Dentlinger, sr., Kuemper Catholic

Levi Jungling, sr., Pella Christian

Collin Hill, sr., South Hamilton

Ben Gesink, sr., Western Christian

Class 1A First Team

Joe Smoldt, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Grant DeMeulenaere, jr., Grand View Christian

Brady Gavin, jr., Martensdale-St. Marys

Jake Hilmer, soph., North Linn

Christian Kyles, sr., Siouxland Christian

Honorable Mention

A.J. Green, jr., Cedar Falls

Doug Wilson, sr., Des Moines Hoover

Sam Ingoli, jr., Dowling Catholic

Garrett Sturtz, jr., Newton

Quinton Curry, sr., W.D.M. Valley

Elijah Hazekamp, jr., Bishop Heelan (Sioux City)

Lim Chuol, sr., Chariton

Cade McKnight, sr., Grinnell

Ryan Van Wyk, sr., Pella

Owen Coburn, soph., Spirit Lake

Carter Boothe, jr., Central Decatur

Ben Juhl, sr., Des Moines Christian

Ethan Wyant, sr., Jesup

Cooper Kabela, sr., West Branch

Jesse Jansma, sr., Western Christian

Niko Gosnell, sr., Lone Tree

Kenny Boles, sr., Murray

Mason Porter, soph., New London

Nicholas Ruden, jr., St. Mary’s (Remsen)

Seth Weiland, sr., West Hancock (Britt)

SELECTION PROCESS



The All-Iowa teams are selected based on staff observations, survey results of more than 200 Iowa high school basketball coaches and 2016-17 season performance. Sports staffers from the Register and the Iowa City Press-Citizen review all these considerations while selecting the teams.

SPORTS AWARDS INFO



The Register is inviting about 800 of Iowa’s best high school athletes to the Des Moines Register Sports Awards on June 24. Those athletes will receive a free ticket to the event, which is headlined by celebrity speaker Shaquille O’Neal.

When: June 24; Doors open at 7 p.m. Event begins at 8 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Ticket info: General admission tickets are currently on sale at sportsawards.desmoinesregister.com. They are $35, plus processing fees. Concessions will be available at the ceremony.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

@media screen and (max-width: 736px) {

h3.presto-h3 {font-family: “Futura Today Demi” !important;

padding-bottom: 30px;

padding-top: 15px;

}

.presto-h2 {

padding: 10px 20px;

font-size: 150%;

}

}

h3.presto-h3 {

font: 18px ‘Futura Today Demibold’;

}

h2.presto-h2 {}

.presto-h2 {}

