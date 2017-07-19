Meet the nation's top quarterback-wide receiver combos

70 shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | July 19, 2017
A lot of the attention in high school football is on offense. Every good quarterback needs a good receiver. And every good receiver needs a good quarterback.
Here is a look at 12 of the more interesting quarterback-wide receiver combos around the nation as the 2017 season approaches.
<p>Sitkowski, a Miami commit, transfers in from New Jersey. Sitkowski and the coaches recognize that he is currently more potential than production despite a high recruiting ranking, but he is eager for the challenge of IMG’s brutal schedule. Hightower is also a Miami commit and is ranked as the No. 19 wide receiver in the class.</p> <p>Photos: 247Sports</p>
<p>Both are transfers so they have used the spring and 7-on-7 to get acclimated. Corral, a former USC commit, is ranked as the No. 6 QB recruit in the Class of 2018 and arrives from Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), where he threw for 3,200 yards and 22 TDs last season. Hall is 6-4, has great top-end speed and arrives from Hawkins (Los Angeles), where he had 50 catches for 1,164 yards and 11 TDs. </p> <p>Photos: 247Sports</p>
<p>As a sophomore last fall, Daniels had one of the best seasons of any QB in the nation with nearly 4,900 yards and an amazing 67 passing touchdowns. He is ranked as the No. 1 pro-style passer and No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2019. St. Brown is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 12 overall player in the Class of 2018. He likely will see a lot more double teams with Osiris’ graduation. </p> <p>Photos: 247Sports</p>
<p>Thompson-Robinson takes over as the full-time QB at Gorman after serving as a backup to Tate Martell. The UCLA commit is ranked as the No. 3 dual-threat QB in the nation. Nailor has nearly 1,000 yards receiving and 14 receiving touchdowns. Miami commit Brevin Jordan is a tight end, but he also should get a lot of touches for Gorman.</p> <p>Photos: 247Sports</p>
<p>Centennial is always among the highest scoring teams in the nation. McKee is ranked as the No. 3 pro-style QB and No. 24 prospect in the Class of 2018. Bryant is only a sophomore, but earned five offers in one night after his performance in the spring game. Oregon, UCLA, Washington and Arizona State are among his offers. </p> <p>Photos: 247Sports</p>
<p>Great quarterback play has been a hallmark for Bosco and Mitchell is continuing the tradition. The Iowa State commit accounted for 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards and 47 TDS for the state Open Division champions. Cooley, a UCLA commit, comes to Bosco from Buena Park. He is ranked among the top receivers in the state. Josh Delgado is ranked as the No. 20 WR recuit in the Class of 2019 and also could be a popular target. </p> <p>Photos: 247Sports</p>
<p>Oblad threw for 3,784 yards last season and is expected to break the Nevada state passing record early in the year. He also threw for 38 touchdowns despite 14 interceptions. With graduation hitting the Liberty receiving corps, Powell should get opportunities. Expect his offer list to grow as he shows the productvity that he displayed in 7 on 7. </p> <p>Photos: 247Sports</p>
<p>Rogers is a TCU commit who is ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat QB in the Class of 2018. He was responsible for 35 touchdowns last season. The top-ranked receiver in the class, Marshall had 15 receiving TDS and 1,250 yards last season and has his eyes on 2,000 this season. His finalists are Texas, Miami, LSU and Texas A&M. </p> <p>Photos: 247Sports</p>
<p>Huston (pictured) was the national leader in passing yards by far at more than 6,100 and 76 touchdown passes. With the graduation of three seniors who each caught more than 79 passes, Leali-Cardenas could be up next. He caught 38 passes last year with an average of more than 15 yards per catch with five touchdowns. </p> <p>Photo: Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader</p>
