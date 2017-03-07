Meet the Register’s 2017 All-CIML boys’ basketball team

Every year, the CIML showcases some of the most talented basketball players in central Iowa. This season, some of the league’s best are also among the best in the state.

Only two teams reached this week’s Class 4A boys’ state basketball tournament — Valley and Des Moines North will square off in Wednesday night’s quarterfinal at 8:15 p.m. — but the league itself delivered yet another entertaining, competitive season.

This is especially true for those selected to the Register’s All-CIML First Team boys’ basketball team. The 2017 selections include: Waukee’s Jacob Rau, Hoover’s Doug Wilson, Dowling Catholic’s Sam Ingoli, Mason City’s Kyle Lang and North’s Tyreke Locure.

Rau was steady and stellar for a Waukee team that went 18-4 this season. The 6-foot-7 senior was a beast on the boards, at 10.1 per game. Rau also shot 66.7 percent from the floor to average 11.9 points per game. His shooting percentage ranked second in 4A among those with at least 70 field-goal attempts.

“Just really solid,” Waukee coach Justin Ohl said. “I was most happy with his defensive presence. He rebounded better than he did as a junior. He was a rock-solid presence for us in the middle. His best basketball is still to come.”

Wilson’s rebounding numbers were just as impressive. The 6-foot-6 senior was one of just four players in the state to corral 300-plus rebounds (309) while also averaging 17.9 points per game. Wilson’s presence was key for a Hoover team that went 17-6 and reached the substate finals.

“Doug had one of the better seasons in the area,” Hoover coach Courtney Henderson said. “He did everything we asked of him. Defensively, he was a presence inside for us. Offensively, he was our most consistent scorer.”

Ingoli was one of the most complete players in the league, helping the Maroons to a 16-6 record and first place in the CIML Iowa Conference. The 6-foot-4 junior was the only player in 4A to shoot 55 percent, grab at least 160 boards and dish out at least 65 assists.

“He had a great year,” Dowling coach Mike O’Connor said. “His development from last year to this year — I don’t think anybody here was terribly surprised by it. Last year, he didn’t need to do as much, and this year, we called on him to do more. That role will probably increase a little more next year.”

Lang was one of the league’s most explosive players, averaging 19.6 points per game, good for third in the CIML. The 6-foot senior shot 50.9 percent from the field, the second-highest mark in 4A among those with at least 300 shots, and broke the 20-point barrier nine times during the regular season.

Locure rounds out the CIML’s first team. The 5-foot-11 sophomore took more shots than anybody in 4A this season, knocking down 44.6 percent to average 25.9 points per game, good for second in 4A and fourth in the state. His 164 assists are also second in 4A and has helped North to the state tournament for the first time since 1991.

“To play at the level he plays at, and he’s just a sophomore — that’s very impressive,” North coach Chad Ryan said. “I’m impressed with Tyreke on a daily basis, to be quite honest. Not just his numbers, but in his maturity as our point guard.”

THE REGISTER’S FIRST TEAM

Jacob Rau

Waukee | Senior

Efficient big man who shot 66.7 percent from the floor and scored 11.9 points per game. Also blocked 27 shots and hauled in 222 rebounds — including 75 on the offensive board, which ranked fourth in Class 4A.

Doug Wilson

Hoover | Senior

Explosive and consistent post that scored 17.9 per game. Cleaned up the boards to the tune of 309 total rebounds, good for 14 per game. Also blocked 74 shots, the second-most in 4A.

Sam Ingoli

Dowling Catholic | Junior

Methodical player who helped facilitate an offense that shot 46.9 percent from the floor. Also dished out 69 assists to go along with 14.2 points and 7.4 boards per game.

Kyle Lang

Mason City | Senior

Guard averaged 19.6 points and was the focal point of opposing defenses. Shot 50.9 percent from the floor and 60.9 percent from inside the 3-point arc to go along with 31 steals.

Tyreke Locure

North | Sophomore

One of the best offensive players in the state, scoring 25.9 points per game, which led the 4A’s second-best offense. Also dished out 164 assists, the second-most in 4A. Has led North to a 36-11 record as starting point guard.

Second team

Charley Crowley, W.D.M. Valley, senior

Jal Bijiek, North, senior

Joe Evans, Ames, junior

Drew Maschoff, Ankeny, senior

Drew Johnson, Waukee, senior

Note: The CIML coaches’ teams are scheduled to be released after the conclusion of the postseason.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

