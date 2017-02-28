Meet the Register's all-CIML girls' basketball team

Being the youngest girl on a basketball team may not be easy, but it can be a formula for success.

All five members of the Des Moines Register’s Elite all-CIML girls’ team played the sport early.

For Taryn Knuth, her early love for basketball led to some pushing matches with her older brother, Jay.

“Getting kind of beaten up by my brother helped make me tough,” said Knuth, who has been named the Register’s CIML player of the year.

Knuth, a 6-foot-4 senior, led the league in scoring at 22.8 points a game. She’ll lead Johnston in its Class 5A state tournament opener against Indianola at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Like the rest of the Elite selections, Knuth found a way to develop her game — making the best of what she had.

That was a successful practice for the other picks.

Waukee’s Carlie Littlefield always seemed to be the shortest one on the basketball court. She developed a great 3-point shot. So did Southeast Polk’s Sierra Mitchell, who led all Class 5A players in Iowa with 88 3-pointers.

Hannah Fuller of Valley, a senior, survived after playing on the varsity as a freshman. Dowling Catholic’s Caitlin Clark has had the same ordeal this season.

All of the girls found roles for themselves, no matter what the situations they faced.

“It’s what you do for the team that makes a difference,” Littlefield said.

Littlefield, who averaged 19.5 points a game, also will play in the state tournament. It’s her fourth

The Princeton recruit is 5-9, but had to play against bigger foes most of her career.

“I’ve always been the youngest on my team,” Littlefield said. “My team was always welcoming, but I was usually the smallest one on the court.”

Mitchell, who stands 5-7, moved to the outside and practiced her outside shooting from her early days in basketball.

It helped her team become successful, too. The Rams made 144 3-pointers this season.

“Since we’re very short, that’s something I relied on,” Mitchell said.

Valley’s Fuller is listed at 5-8. She got an early chance to contribute to her team and became a four-year starter. It all began as a freshman.

“When I was a younger player, older girls took me under their wings,” Fuller said.

Clark always played against older opponents. She was very competitive and went against boys or girls.

“It always ended in tears,” Clark said.

Now she’s a freshman leader for Dowling. She credits her teammates for playing well together. The Maroons will play Valley at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 5A state tournament quarterfinal.

Clark learned by watching her cousin Audrey Faber star for the Maroons. Now she’s had her chance to play at state, too.

“It’s an honor to wear the jersey,” Clark said.

Knuth, Littlefield and Fuller were Des Moines Register All-Iowa honorable mention selections last year.

The second team is: Ames’ Ryan Weiss, Mason City’s Megan Meyer, Ankeny Centennial’s Kenna Sauer, Valley’s Zoe Young and Roosevelt’s Lauren Provost.

The Register’s Elite Team

TARYN KNUTH

JOHNSTON | SENIOR

Scored a league-best 22.8 points per game on 59.3 percent shooting. Led team to state. A second-team choice last year.

HANNAH FULLER

W.D.M. VALLEY | SENIOR

Plays with intensity and determination. A second-team pick last year. Scored 13.6 ppg and led her team in rebounding.

CARLIE LITTLEFIELD

JOHNSTON | SENIOR

Averaged 19.5 points to lead her team to a fourth consecutive state tournament. A second-team selection last year.

CAITLYN CLARK

W.D.M. DOWLING CATHOLIC | FRESHMAN

Made an impact as a freshman, scoring at a 15.5-point pace and guiding her team to state.

SIERRA MITCHELL

SOUTHEAST POLK | SENIOR

An outstanding 3-point shooter, Mitchell was second in the state with 88 treys. Averaged 18.1 points.

The Register’s Second Team



Ryan Weiss, Ames, sr.

Megan Meyer, Mason City, soph.

Kenna Sauer, Ankeny Centennial, soph.

Zoe Young, W.D.M. Valley, soph.

Lauren Provost, D.M. Roosevelt, sr.

Note: The CIML coaches’ teams are scheduled to be released after the conclusion of the postseason.