Meet the twin three-star Ohio DEs that committed to Michigan State together

When Michigan State added a pair of defensive ends on Sunday, they didn’t just add two ordinary players; they added a perfect pair.

Jacob Slade and Zachary Slade, from Olentangy, Ohio, committed to Michigan State together, as they do just about everything. The Spartans were the first Big Ten program to officially extend an offer to both brothers, and they took advantage of the opportunity to lock in a future with the Spartans.

The pair have taken unofficial visits together. They’ve camped together. Now they decided it was time to commit together, both announcing their decision on Twitter, at exactly 9:10 p.m.

Truly grateful to announce I will be furthering my athletic and academic career with my brother at Michigan State University! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/5Neq9Avscy — Zachary (@zach_slade43) June 26, 2017

Beyond excited to announce that I am continuing my academic and athletic career with my brother at Michigan State University!! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/I8uafdgkcp — Jacob (@jacobslade_) June 26, 2017

As you can see, their social media messages announcing the commitments were identical, just like them. Their physical stature does open up a slight difference between the pair; Zachary stands 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds while Jacob is also 6-foot-4, but 15 pounds heavier.

Whether one will reach the field sooner than his counterpart remains to be seen. If so, it would be the first time that the pair haven’t advanced in lockstep.