Meet Thea Hanscomb, the only girl playing varsity baseball in Massachusetts

Thea Hanscomb (Photo: Twitter screen total)

Thea Hanscomb could have taken the more traditional route.

A baseball player since Little League, Hanscomb could have easily transitioned to softball when she reached Hopkins Academy and high school athletics. Instead, Hanscomb stuck with her favorite sport, a decision that was validated by a pinch hit single in her first trip to the plate in a varsity contest.

So far so good for Hanscomb, who could contribute to the Hopkins varsity team as a pitcher or a pinch hitter, as she showcased in the season opener.

So far so good for Hanscomb, who could contribute to the Hopkins varsity team as a pitcher or a pinch hitter, as she showcased in the season opener.

“She’s the easiest to coach,” Daniel Vreeland told the Globe. “She’s already agreeing to things before you say them.

“She’s a 14-year-old girl playing with 18-year-old guys,”he has forced herself to get more creative. Now she’s got a really good curveball that I’ve been working on with her, and she has got a little bit of a changeup.’’

That’s enough for Hanscomb to be successful, whether she’s wielding a bat or a glove.

 

 

