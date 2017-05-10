Meet Thea Hanscomb, the only girl playing varsity baseball in Massachusetts

Thea Hanscomb could have taken the more traditional route.

A baseball player since Little League, Hanscomb could have easily transitioned to softball when she reached Hopkins Academy and high school athletics. Instead, Hanscomb stuck with her favorite sport, a decision that was validated by a pinch hit single in her first trip to the plate in a varsity contest.

That success is particularly important given that Hanscomb is breaking Massachusetts records by continuing to scrape out wins. as reported by The right-hander even has her eyes set on being a major contributor to Hopkins’ season.

Thea Hanscom is the only girl in Massachusetts playing high school varsity baseball. “I’m not intimidated by anyone" https://t.co/XJqIv4BusE pic.twitter.com/a6IrXi9bmT — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) May 8, 2017

So far so good for Hanscomb, who could contribute to the Hopkins varsity team as a pitcher or a pinch hitter, as she showcased in the season opener.

“She’s the easiest to coach,” Daniel Vreeland told the Globe. “She’s already agreeing to things before you say them.

“She’s a 14-year-old girl playing with 18-year-old guys,”he has forced herself to get more creative. Now she’s got a really good curveball that I’ve been working on with her, and she has got a little bit of a changeup.’’

That’s enough for Hanscomb to be successful, whether she’s wielding a bat or a glove.