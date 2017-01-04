Meet USA Football Team Mom of the Year: Sonja Rush-Harvin, Murray (S.C.)

Every team has a Team Mom, providing all the invaluable support that happens behind the scenes away from the field and keeps things running for the players and coaches.

But C.E. Murray (Greeleyville, S.C.) has Sonja Rush-Harvin, USA Football’s Team Mom of the Year.

According to a news release, she was selected from among more than 2,000 women nationwide who were nominated for the honor. Her video submission was chosen from among the 10 finalists as the grand prize winner by USA Football representatives.

Among her contributions: organizing pregame meals, coordinating fundraising events and ensuring practice and game uniforms were washed.

Rush-Harvin will receive a $5,000 grant for equipment and an AED and game day accessories for the school.

The other nine finalists received a $1,500 grant and prize pack. Those finalists were selected from the nominees in an online vote from among 20 weekly nominees over five weeks during the season.