Megan Walker wins Naismith Trophy as nation's top girls basketball player

Megan Walker, ranked as the nation’s top high school girls’ basketball recruit, has been named winner of the 2017 Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.

Walker, a UConn commit from Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.), led her team to its third consecutive Group 4A state title and an unbeaten season (30-0).

A 6-1 wing, she averaged 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists as a senior. In the state title game, she had 35 points, including her team’s final 16 points and the game-winner with 15 seconds remaining. She also had 11 rebounds, six blocks and five steals.

A McDonald’s All American and Jordan Brand Classic selection, Walker reached the 2,000-point milestone for her career during the postseason (see highlight above).

“Megan is so deserving of this award,” Monacan coach Larry Starr said in a statment. “She holds herself to a maturity level of people many years her senior. She is humble yet confident, and is always helping everyone on the team improve. Megan is a great teammate, leader, and person and will represent the Naismith Trophy with dignity and class.”

“In 30 years of this award we have had the privilege of recognizing not only the most talented individual high school basketball players, but those who elevate the game of their teammates to achieve greater successes. Megan exemplifies that quality, which was recognized by our voters,” Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, said in a statement. “We enthusiastically welcome her to our family of Naismith Trophy winners.”

Walker will become the sixth Naismith Trophy winner to play for Geno Auriemma at UConn, joining Diana Taurasi (2000), Maya Moore (2007), Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (2011), Breanna Stewart (2012) and Katie Lou Samuelson (2015).

The award is chosen by the Naismith Trophy national high school voting academy, a group of journalists from around the nation who cover the game.