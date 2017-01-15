Basketball Melbourne boys basketball coach Mike Soliven in photos By USA TODAY Sports January 15, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Melbourne boys basketball coach Michael Soliven cuts down the net after the 2016 regional championship victory over Bartow. Melbourne boys basketball coach Michael Soliven directs his players during the 2017 final of the Rockledge Kiwanis Holiday Classic. Soliven watches a 2006 game against Eau Gallie from the sideline. Melbourne boys coach Mike Soliven questions a call during the 2016 Class 7A state basketball final in Lakeland. Melbourne coach Mike Soliven talks with his players during a timeout in 2009. basketball, Brevard, Basketball, Melbourne High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Titusville at Bayside boys basketball Gallery Photos: Poinciana at Holy Trinity boys basketball Gallery Photos: Edgewood vs. West Shore boys basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest