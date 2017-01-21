Melbourne, Edgewood girls win district soccer titles

Melbourne High matched its regular-season win over Viera on Friday to claim the District 6-4A girls soccer championship ahead of next week’s FHSAA playoffs.

The Bulldogs improved to 19-1 with a 1-0 win at Viera. Morgan Miller fed Haley Duff in the first half for the game’s only goal. Viera, 14-3-2, also earned a spot in the regional tournament.

At Cocoa High, Edgewood’s Layne Greenfield scored both goals in a 2-1 defeat of West Shore for the 8-2A title. Claire Cullen and Fran Espinoza each recorded an assist.

Edgewood’s Rachel Jones voted Athlete of the Week

At Rockledge, Merritt Island beat Titusville in the District 12-3A final, 5-0. Likewise, both teams advanced to next week. Regional semifinals will be played Thursday at 7 p.m.

Regional quarterfinal matchups

Class 4A

East Ridge at Melbourne

Viera at Edgewater

Class 3A

Sebring at Merritt Island

Titusville at Lake Wales

Class 2A

Lake Highland Pre at Edgewood

West Shore at Bishop Moore

