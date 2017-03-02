Melbourne High's Riley Lambert voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Melbourne High softball player Riley Lambert, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 20-26.

Lambert played a vital role in Melbourne’s 10-3 win over Eau Gallie on Friday. She led the team with three hits to help earn Melbourne it’s third win of the season.

Lambert collected 41.15 percent of the 1,604 votes collected for five athletes represented.

Second place was Melbourne girls lacrosse player Megan Dennis (28.74 percent), followed by Rockledge baseball player Justin Lorenz (17.71 percent), Eau Gallie High track and field athlete Darin Garland (10.91 percent) and Palm Bay wrestler Matt Cates (1.5 percent).

