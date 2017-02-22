Menu
Melbourne, MCC move on in boys basketball

With a 49-44 win over Hagerty, Melbourne advanced to face Sickles. The two will play Friday in a Class 8A regional final game in Tampa.

Melbourne defeated Hagerty on Tuesday in regional basketball.



Jayden Jackson’s 16 points led the Bulldogs, who improved to 24-5 for the season. Dru Nickson added 13.

Melbourne had beaten Hagerty in the District 6-8A final.

Vote for the Athlete of the Week

Down Babcock, Melbourne Central Catholic moved on in 5A with a win over Holy Trinity. The Hustlers defeated their District 7-5A rival, 73-62.

In a Class 6A game in Titusville, the Terriers were eliminated by Leesburg, 71-60.

Class 2A member Florida Prep will play at home on Friday, hosting Central Florida Christian in a regional final.

