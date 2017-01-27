Menu
Melbourne, Merritt Island roll on in girls soccer

Five of Brevard’s seven regional playoff teams in girls soccer won quarterfinal games on Thursday, advancing to Tuesday’s regional semifinal round in three classifications.

Melbourne's Amanda Brust congratulates teammate Akira Mcdougall during the District 6-4A tournament at Viera High School.

As a result, there will be two rematches between area teams. Melbourne, which won District 6-4A over Viera, will play the Hawks for the third time, this time at Tom McIntyre Stadium.

The Bulldogs have a pair of 1-0 wins over Viera this season, once in the regular season and once in the district final, both at Viera. Destiny Deluca scored twice in Melbourne’s 8-0 win over East Ridge on Thursday, and Carli Etrick assisted on three goals. Viera earned the rematch with a 3-1 win at Edgewater,

Merritt Island defeated Sebring, 8-0. Lexy Denaburg scored a goal and assisted on two others, while Madi Moore scored twice and assisted on one other goal. The Mustangs next host Titusville for a third time. The Terriers won at Lake Wales in overtime on Thursday, 1-0.

The local 2A game on Tuesday will pit Edgewood against Bishop Moore, which eliminated West Shore, 2-0. In Edgewood’s 2-1 win over Lake Highland Prep, Summer Torok saved 10 shots on goal for the Indians.

In Class 1A, Holy Trinity fell to Lakeland Christian, 5-0, ending its season.

Tuesday’s regional semifinals

Class 4A

Viera at Melbourne, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Titusville at Merritt Island, 7

Class 2A

Bishop Moore at Edgewood, 7

