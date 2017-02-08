Melbourne, Merritt Island, West Shore boys to state semis

The Melbourne, Merritt Island and West Shore high school boys soccer teams advanced to the state semifinal round with Wednesday victories.

The Bulldogs won, 4-1, at Auburndale, eliminating the team that eliminated them a year ago. Melbourne will face the winner of Tallahassee Leon-Fleming Island on Friday in the Class 4A bracket. Bryson Smith, Ben Baldwin, Reggie Nicolas and Josh Stackpoole scored goals.

West Shore advanced, 1-0, over The Villages. The Wildcats’ next opponent will be Bishop Kenny in the Class 2A state semifinal round.

In other Tuesday action, Merritt Island went to penalty kicks at Tampa Jesuit and left with a 2-1 win in 3A. The Mustangs, who won the penalty kick round by a 7-6 margin, have beaten Jesuit in the regional final round three times in four years. Brady Fritz made four saves of penalty kicks. Merritt Island will face either Immokalee or Plantation American Heritage on Friday.