Melbourne, Titusville, West Shore win boys district soccer

Ben Baldwin scored a goal and assisted on a second on Friday to help Melbourne High win the District 6-4A boys soccer championship at Tom McIntyre Stadium in Melbourne.

The Bulldogs (19-2) defeated Sebastian River, 3-0, and will host Lake Minneola on Wednesday in a 4A regional quarterfinal. Titusville and West Shore also won district titles and will play at home in the quarterfinal round.

Joshua Stackpoole and Reggie Nicolas also scored goals for Melbourne, and Nicolas added an assist. Cole Smith had the third assist.

At Space Coast, Sam Leighton and Abe Murphy scored the two West Shore goals in a 2-0 win over Melbourne Central Catholic for the District 8-2A title. Murphy and Chase Hester accounted for assists for the 16-3 Wildcats.

They will host Lake Highland Prep on Wednesday, while MCC will visit Bishop Moore.

In 3A, Titusville will host Hardee, and Merritt Island will visit Lake Wales.

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/

Photo gallery: Photos: Sebastian River at Melbourne Class 4A District 6 championship