Melbourne, West Shore boys soccer to 4A state semifinal

The Melbourne and West Shore high school boys soccer teams advanced to the state semifinal round with Wednesday victories.

The Bulldogs won, 4-1, at Auburndale, eliminating the team that eliminated them a year ago. Melbourne will face the winner of Tallahassee Leon-Fleming Island on Friday in the Class 4A bracket.

West Shore advanced, 1-0, over The Villages. The Wildcats’ next opponent will be the winner of Tuesday’s game between Florida High and Bishop Kenny.

In other Tuesday action, Merritt Island went to overtime at Tampa Jesuit, tied at 1.