Mel-Hi's Haley Duff voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Melbourne High soccer player Haley Duff, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22.

Melbourne needed just one goal to decide the District 6-4A title on Jan. 20, and Duff scored it for the 1-0 defeat of two-time defending champion Viera on the Hawks’ home field.

Duff Collected 44.8 percent of the 8,396 votes collected for five athletes represented.

Second place was Heritage High soccer player Cedrick Fenelon (43.78 percent), followed by Space coast basketball player Jason Browning (6.77 percent), Merritt Island High wrestler Caden Norris (2.36 percent) and MCC basketball player Samantha Santana(2.3 percent).

Be sure to vote next week for the next Athlete of the Week at floridatoday.com/sports.