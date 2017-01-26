Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Soccer

Mel-Hi's Haley Duff voted Athlete of the Week

Melbourne High's Haley Duff, left, was voted FLORIDA TODAY's High School Athlete of the Week for the Week of Jan. 16-22.

Melbourne High’s Haley Duff, left, was voted FLORIDA TODAY’s High School Athlete of the Week for the Week of Jan. 16-22.

Congratulations to Melbourne High soccer player Haley Duff, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22.

Melbourne needed just one goal to decide the District 6-4A title on Jan. 20, and Duff scored it for the 1-0 defeat of two-time defending champion Viera on the Hawks’ home field.

Duff Collected 44.8 percent of the 8,396 votes collected for five athletes represented.

Second place was Heritage High soccer player Cedrick Fenelon (43.78 percent), followed by Space coast basketball player Jason Browning (6.77 percent), Merritt Island High wrestler Caden Norris (2.36 percent) and MCC basketball player Samantha Santana(2.3 percent).

Be sure to vote next week for the next Athlete of the Week at floridatoday.com/sports.

FLORIDA TODAY's Athlete of the Week sponsored by Community Credit Union

FLORIDA TODAY’s Athlete of the Week sponsored by Community Credit Union

, , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News