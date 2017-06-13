Melissa Joan Hart sent her young sons to Nick Saban's football camp and was very proud about it

Melissa Joan Hart, star of former ABC and WB cult hit sitcom Sabrina the Teenaged Witch, is married to a man named Mark Wilkerson who is a musician and song writer (if you’ve ever heard the Daughtry song “It’s not over” you know his handiwork, and we’re sorry for mentioning it). It turns out that Wilkerson was born in Enterprise, Ala., and raised as a passionate Crimson Tide fan.

As a result, as his sons come of age, Hart is now insisting that they attend the football camp run in the name of the coach by her husband’s gridiron hero, Nick Saban.

Here’s Hart dropping off two of her sons in Alabama at the Nick Saban football camp, and feeling pretty good about it:

Dropped the two bigs off at #SabanCamp today to learn from the best coaches in the land! #RollTide @alabamafbl @ua_athletics A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

First off: Those are some young kiddos to be working their way through drills at a football camp. Secondly, as great as Saban and his staff may be, did Hart really need to make a trip to Alabama from Westport, Conn. (where the family lives) for two mighty mite-level players to take part in some drills and get a photo with Saban?

Verdict? Wilkerson must be a serious, serious Alabama fan, and he clearly is willing to do whatever it takes to put his children in the orbit of his chosen team’s main man. That Hart is willing to do that, too, is a testament to her devotion to her man and, in all likelihood, her own sons’ fandom.