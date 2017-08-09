Members of Ohio football team rescue elderly couple from river

Members of an Ohio football team are being praised for their quick thinking in rescuing an elderly couple from the Cuyahoga River.

As Cleveland’s WJW tells it, in late July, a couple in their 70s were canoeing near Hiram, Ohio, when the man ended up in the water. The Cardinal (Middlefield, Ohio) football team happened to be nearby wrapping up a 10-mile team building canoe trip.

“They were stuck in a situation they couldn’t handle,” appropriately named Cardinal football coach Eric Cardinal told WJW. “The gentleman was in the water; he couldn’t stand up.”

Team members told WJW the man was treading water for about 20 minutes before they arrived.

“He was holding onto the boat outside of the water,” Cardinal player Parker Kosh told WJW. “She was in the boat holding onto a branch on a tree. They were stuck on the rocks.”

Kosh and several team members immediately jumped into the water to rescue the couple using oars to get the man to safety.

“Games, there are winners and losers, but these four guys are winners no matter what happens,” Cardinal told WJW. The woman rescued spoke to WJW and reiterated that the young men had saved their lives.

“It’s nothing special that we did. It’s just something that I feel we should do as humans, just look out for each other,” Kosh said.