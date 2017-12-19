USA Today Sports

Memphis East still No. 1, No. 10 Denton Guyer leads five new teams in Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Memphis East, the top team in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings, survived its only test last week to improve to 8-0 as James Wiseman had 22 points and nine rebounds in an 80-45 win Thursday vs. then-No. 13 Webster Groves, Mo.

No. 10 Guyer (Denton, Texas) improved to 18-0 and is the only new team in the Super 25 as De’Vion Harmon had 18 points in a 94-66 defeat of McKinney on Friday.

The other four new teams are all unbeaten.

No. 16 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) improved to 5-0 as Hunter Dickinson had 16 points in a 69-51 defeat of St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.).

No. 17 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) is 3-0 as Donta Scott had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a 56-53 defeat of Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) on Sunday.

No. 22 Covington Catholic (Park Hills, Ky.) is 5-0 as Aiden Ruthsatz had 15 points in a 67-49 defeat of La Salle (Cincinnati) on Friday and C.J. Fredrick had 23 points in a 58-53 defeat of then-No. 17 Moeller (Cincinnati) on Tuesday.

No. 25 Edina, Minn., is 3-0 as Anders Nelson had 28 points in an 87-57 defeat of Delano on Saturday.

