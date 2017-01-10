Memphis East leads eight new teams in Super 25 boys basketball rankings

After a few weeks off for the remainder of the Holiday tournaments, a clearer picture of the top teams in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings has emerged, with eight new teams, led by No. 3 Memphis Central (Memphis).

No. 1 La Lumiere has also done a good job of separating itself by improving to 16-0 with a 69-54 defeat of then-No. 8 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) as Jaren Jackson had 24 points and 17 rebounds. The Lakers will get another test this coming week when they play No. 10 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

Montverde moved up from No. 4 to No. 2, despite splitting a pair of games with Memphis Central. The Eagles lost 75-73 last week in the Roto Rooter Penny Hardaway National Hoopfest in Arlington, Tenn., to Memphis Central on a last-second dunk by Chandler Lawson, but on a neutral court at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla., prevailed 63-54 in the championship as R.J. Barrett scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half. Barrett had 30 points and nine rebounds in a 70-66 defeat of then-No. 3 IMG Academy (Bradenton) in the City of Palms Classic.

The other seven new teams are led by No. 11 Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.), followed by: No. 18 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.); No. 21 Newton (Covington, Ga.); No. 22 Moeller (Cincinnati); No. 23 Jonesboro, Ark.; No. 24 Union (Tulsa, Okla.); and No. 25 North Central (Indianapolis).