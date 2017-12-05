Memphis East take over No. 1 in first regular-season Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Memphis East (Memphis Tenn.) is the new No. 1 team in the first Super 25 boys basketball regular season rankings.

The Mustangs (4-0) moved up from No. 3 as Chandler Lawson had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 68-57 defeat of preseason No. 1 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) in the Larry Finch Classic in Memphis.

There are four new teams in the Super 25 rankings, led by No. 5 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark). The Gray Bees are 3-0 and Precious Achiuwa had 38 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-55 defeat of then-No. 5 Huntington-St. Joseph Catholic Prep (Huntington, W.Va.) in the Marshall County Hoopfest in Benton, Ky.

The next-highest new team is No. 6 Sunrise Christian (Bel Air, Kan.). The Buffaloes are 6-1 with two wins over Super 25 teams. Carlos Paez had 14 points in a 56-47 win Saturday vs. then-No. 7 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) in the Chicago Elite Classic and Khaleem Bennett had 11 points and six rebounds in a 56-50 defeat of then-No. 6 Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (Napa, Calif.) in the championship of Lighthouse Prep Classic in Corinth, Miss.

The other new teams: No. 24 Cy Falls (Houston), which is 10-0 and won the Carlisle-Kruger Classic in Houston as Nigel Hawkins had 26 points in a 62-46 defeat of Clear Lake (Houston); and No. 25 Vashon (St. Louis), which is 3-0 and defeated then-No. 23 Whitney Young (Chicago) 81-74 in the Chicago Elite Classic as Mario McKinney had 23 points.