Memphis school district: 'No student should be compelled' to participate in anthem

The Shelby County School District, which includes Memphis, released a statement Friday that said that students are free to protest in the manner they please, so long as it is “respectful of others and peaceful in nature.”

Below, via a tweet from Tony Atkins of Fox13, is the statement:

Shelby County Schools' (@SCSK12Unified) statement on students choosing to, or not to kneel during national anthem. #kneel pic.twitter.com/v9CC7h5Yce — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 29, 2017

On Thursday, an entire team from Freedom Prep, a school in Memphis, knelt for the anthem.

“Some of the players came to me and asked if they could do it,” Freedom Prep coach Jerald Cook said. “I told them as long as it was a team decision, it was okay. And as long as they knew the meaning of (kneeling).

“These kids in the inner city have a lot of questions. Why do they see a police officer that does things and doesn’t get punished the way a citizen does? Why do we have a president who says things about a particular race?

“They just wanted to show unity … and stand up for social injustice.”

For more, visit the Memphis Commercial Appeal