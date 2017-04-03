Mendeguia steps down as Carson coach

There is another opening in the boys basketball coaching ranks in Northern Nevada as Carson coach Carlos Mendeguia has resigned.

Mendeguia announced his resignation last week, saying he wants to spend more time with his family and to be able to see his daughters’ softball games.

“That’s stuff you can never get back,” Mendeguia said. “I sat down with my wife and told her I’m not willing to miss any more of (my daughter’s) stuff.”

He said coaching takes a lot of time and has become a year-round endeavor.

Mendeguia has been coaching a variety of sports at Carson since 1993 and has been the boys basketball head coach for the past 10 seasons.

The Senators went 8-4 in league last season and won the Northern 4 Region championship in 2016.

“I love this place and I love the kids. I’m sure I’ll miss it,” Mendeguia said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. I’m sure once the season starts, I’ll really miss it.”

He graduated from Carson in 1988. He played basketball there for Pete Padgett.

Mendeguia plans to continue to teach at Carson, saying he needs two more years to reach 30 years at the school.

Carson athletic director Blair Roman said the opening will posted on the school district website and that he hopes to have a coach in place later this spring.

“We hope to fill it in a timely fashion, so the new coach has time to devise offseason drills and plans,” Roman said. “(Mendeguia) has had a great run of success and it’s a really solid program.”

There are also vacancies at Hug and at Sparks for the boys basketball coaching jobs.