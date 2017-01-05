Menu
Mercer County girls top Litkenhous Ratings

Mercer County's Seygan Robins celebrates after knocking down a three. Jan. 29, 2016

The Mercer County High School girls basketball team received the No. 1 state ranking in the first edition of The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Titans are 10-3 – 5-0 against Kentucky competition – and will travel to Louisville on Saturday to face No. 2 Butler (12-1) at 6 p.m.

Following Mercer County and Butler in the Litratings are Male (12-1), Simon Kenton (10-3) and Manual (11-2).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Mercer County has played teams from Tennessee, Washington, D.C., California, Georgia, Missouri and Texas so far this season while traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, for the Nike Tournament of Champions and to Springfield, Missouri, for the Pink and White Lady Classic.

The Titans, who lost to Franklin County in the Sweet 16 semifinals last season, are led by junior guard and University of Louisville commit Seygan Robins.

Along with Butler, Male and Manual, other Louisville-area teams in the top 20 are No. 7 Sacred Heart, No. 9 Mercy and No. 14 Bullitt East.

The Litratings are used to determine the 12 Louisville-area teams for the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament set for Jan. 24-28 at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall and Assumption High School.

Butler, Male, Manual, Sacred Heart, Mercy, Bullitt East, Eastern, North Bullitt, Christian Academy, Assumption, Central and Fern Creek qualified for the event. Mercer County, Simon Kenton, Henderson County and South Warren already had been invited.

Fern Creek (73.9 rating) just beat out Pleasure Ridge Park (73.3 rating) for the 12th and final spot. Presentation (75.0 rating) would have qualified but chose instead to compete in the All “A” Classic.

Here are the tournament pairings (all times p.m. unless otherwise noted, seeds in parentheses):

* Tuesday, Jan. 24 (at Bellarmine) – Christian Academy (9) vs. North Bullitt (8), 3:30; Fern Creek (12) vs. Mercy (5), 5; Central (11) vs. Bullitt East (6), 6:30; Assumption (10) vs. Eastern (7), 8

* Wednesday, Jan. 25 (at Bellarmine) – Central-Bullitt East winner vs. Manual (3), 3:30; Assumption-Eastern winner vs. Male (2), 5; Christian Academy-North Bullitt winner vs. Butler (1), 6:30; Fern Creek-Mercy winner vs. Sacred Heart (4), 8

* Friday, Jan. 27 (at Bellarmine) – Christian Academy-North Bullitt-Butler survivor vs. South Warren (State 4), 4; Fern Creek-Mercy-Sacred Heart survivor vs. Simon Kenton (State 2), 5:30; Central-Bullitt East-Manual survivor vs. Mercer County (State 1), 7; Assumption-Eastern-Male survivor vs. Henderson County (State 3), 8:30

* Saturday, Jan. 28 (at Assumption) – Semifinals at 10 and 11:30 a.m.; final at 8

Here are the complete rankings:

GIRLS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Mercer County (10-3)

117.4

2.Butler (12-1)

117.2

3.Male (12-1)

114.2

4.Simon Kenton (10-3)

114.1

5.Manual (11-2)

112.8

6.Elizabethtown (9-2)

112.3

7.Sacred Heart (9-4)

110.7

8.Franklin County (10-2)

108.2

9.Mercy (8-7)

108.0

10.Mason County (9-2)

107.6

11.Murray (11-3)

106.6

12.Highlands (9-4)

106.2

13.Holmes (13-2)

105.6

14.Bullitt East (11-4)

105.5

15.Scott County (7-3)

105.3

16.Henderson County (10-1)

104.9

17.Campbell County (10-4)

103.3

18.Lincoln County (9-4)

101.6

19.Conner (10-2)

100.9

20.Monroe County (13-2)

100.9

REGION 1

1.Murray

106.6

2.Graves County

94.6

3.Marshall County

90.5

4.Calloway County

79.8

5.Carlisle County

72.0

6.McCracken County

70.1

7.Mayfield

61.4

8.Paducah Tilghman

54.7

9.Fulton County

50.0

10.Ballard Memorial

48.4

11.St. Mary

42.4

12.Fulton City

32.8

13.Hickman County

28.8

14.Community Christian

12.1

REGION 2

1.Henderson County

104.9

2.Hopkinsville

88.3

3.Webster County

86.0

4.Christian County

78.6

5.Madisonville

73.7

6.Crittenden County

68.0

7.Caldwell County

65.3

8.Lyon County

64.3

9.Hopkins Central

62.2

10.University Heights

61.5

11.Union County

56.7

12.Livingston Central

52.2

13.Dawson Springs

44.7

14.Trigg County

39.4

15.Fort Campbell

28.1

REGION 3

1.Grayson County

92.9

2.Breckinridge County

88.6

3.Owensboro Catholic

88.1

4.Apollo

85.9

5.Meade County

83.9

6.Edmonson County

83.1

7.Daviess County

82.5

8.Muhlenberg County

81.1

9.McLean County

73.0

10.Owensboro

67.4

11.Butler County

65.6

12.Hancock County

57.8

13.Ohio County

50.7

14.Whitesville Trinity

48.0

15.Frederick Fraize

26.5

REGION 4

1.Monroe County

100.9

2.Bowling Green

96.7

3.South Warren

96.3

4.Russell County

95.3

5.Glasgow

88.5

6.Metcalfe County

80.9

7.Allen County

78.9

8.Barren County

78.0

9.Greenwood

75.7

10.Franklin-Simpson

72.7

11.Warren Central

66.5

12.Clinton County

63.2

13.Cumberland County

60.1

14.Logan County

59.5

15.Todd Central

58.8

16.Warren East

56.1

17.Russellville

53.6

REGION 5

1.Elizabethtown

112.3

2.Nelson County

99.9

3.John Hardin

89.7

4.Green County

89.5

5.Marion County

84.5

6.Campbellsville

74.8

7.Bardstown

74.6

8.Taylor County

72.1

9.Central Hardin

70.4

10.North Hardin

68.1

11.Thomas Nelson

65.0

12.Larue County

63.9

13.Adair County

60.1

14.Bethlehem

59.2

15.Hart County

59.2

16.Caverna

54.6

17.Washington County

41.0

18.Fort Knox

22.1

REGION 6

1.Butler

117.2

2.Mercy

108.0

3.Bullitt East

105.5

4.North Bullitt

87.3

5.Fern Creek

73.9

6.PRP

73.3

7.Holy Cross

67.5

8.Moore

66.5

9.Fairdale

66.3

10.Bullitt Central

55.3

11.Valley

46.4

12.Doss

45.9

13.Jeffersontown

41.8

14.Southern

40.7

15.Whitefield Academy

40.3

16.Western

37.7

17.Beth Haven

19.1

18.Iroquois

2.4

REGION 7

1.Male

114.2

2.Manual

112.8

3.Sacred Heart

110.7

4.Eastern

99.9

5.Christian Academy

87.2

6.Assumption

85.9

7.Central

75.0

8.Presentation

75.0

9.Ballard

69.2

10.Shawnee

63.4

11.Atherton

50.4

12.Brown

44.0

13.Waggener

40.1

14.KCD

37.2

15.Seneca

36.8

16.St. Francis

36.6

17.Collegiate

36.4

18.Portland Christian

6.2

REGION 8

1.Simon Kenton

114.1

2.Anderson County

89.8

3.Trimble County

87.7

4.Collins

80.2

5.Walton-Verona

78.9

6.Spencer County

78.8

7.Shelby County

77.4

8.Grant County

76.7

9.Owen County

73.6

10.Oldham County

73.5

11.South Oldham

73.5

12.Williamstown

72.1

13.Gallatin County

67.1

14.Carroll County

55.7

15.North Oldham

54.3

16.Eminence

50.0

17.Henry County

38.7

REGION 9

1.Highlands

106.2

2.Holmes

105.6

3.Conner

100.9

4.Ryle

97.0

5.Cooper

92.9

6.Covington Holy Cross

89.1

7.Notre Dame

83.8

8.Dixie Heights

83.2

9.Boone County

81.2

10.St. Henry

79.7

11.Newport Catholic

78.8

12.Beechwood

69.1

13.Ludlow

64.8

14.Erlanger Lloyd

63.6

15.Bellevue

62.9

16.Dayton

61.1

17.Newport

55.0

18.Villa Madonna

35.7

19.Covington Latin

11.6

REGION 10

1.Mason County

107.6

2.Campbell County

103.3

3.Clark County

100.1

4.Scott High

96.7

5.Nicholas County

77.4

6.Bishop Brossart

72.0

7.Bourbon County

72.0

8.Bracken County

69.9

9.Paris

62.2

10.Harrison County

61.3

11.Montgomery County

55.2

12.Pendleton County

42.4

13.Calvary Christian

40.8

14.Robertson County

38.0

15.Augusta

33.8

16.St. Patrick

24.9

17.Silver Grove

14.1

REGION 11

1.Franklin County

108.2

2.Scott County

105.3

3.Lafayette

92.6

4.Madison Central

89.9

5.Paul Laurence Dunbar

89.2

6.Henry Clay

88.9

7.Bryan Station

82.7

8.Woodford County

75.6

9.Lexington Catholic

74.1

10.Sayre

70.9

11.Madison Southern

70.7

12.Western Hills

69.2

13.Lexington Christian

66.0

14.Tates Creek

62.1

15.Model

58.5

16.Berea

55.2

17.Frankfort

48.9

REGION 12

1.Mercer County

117.4

2.Lincoln County

101.6

3.Southwestern

96.1

4.Pulaski County

88.8

5.Casey County

88.0

6.Boyle County

87.4

7.Danville

86.5

8.Garrard County

82.8

9.Wayne County

82.7

10.Rockcastle County

82.6

11.West Jessamine

79.0

12.Somerset

78.3

13.McCreary Central

56.1

14.East Jessamine

52.0

15.Burgin

13.5

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Harlan County

96.0

2.South Laurel

89.2

3.Clay County

85.7

4.North Laurel

82.8

5.Harlan

79.3

6.Whitley County

76.4

7.Corbin

69.4

8.Pineville

64.7

9.Knox Central

64.2

10.Williamsburg

62.4

11.Bell County

61.5

12.Jackson County

59.4

13.Barbourville

57.3

14.Middlesboro

51.3

15.Lynn Camp

51.0

16.Oneida Baptist

39.6

17.Red Bird

5.2

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

87.9

2.Knott Central

84.0

3.Leslie County

83.9

4.Hazard

78.5

5.Estill County

73.0

6.Lee County

71.2

7.Letcher Central

70.5

8.Breathitt County

61.7

9.Owsley County

60.3

10.Powell County

59.0

11.Wolfe County

56.8

12.Buckhorn

40.3

13.Jenkins

39.5

14.Jackson City

38.0

15.June Buchanan

29.9

16.Riverside Christian

25.6

17.Cordia

9.4

REGION 15

1.Shelby Valley

94.1

2.Johnson Central

93.4

3.Paintsville

88.5

4.Pikeville

80.8

5.Belfry

73.4

6.Pike Central

73.2

7.South Floyd

73.0

8.Sheldon Clark

69.1

9.Betsy Layne

64.7

10.Lawrence County

63.1

11.East Ridge

60.4

12.Magoffin County

59.2

13.Prestonsburg

58.2

14.Phelps

53.2

15.Allen Central

37.7

16.Piarist

18.1

REGION 16

1.Boyd County

99.5

2.East Carter

98.9

3.Russell

98.2

4.Lewis County

78.7

5.Fleming County

77.8

6.Rowan County

77.3

7.West Carter

74.1

8.Ashland Blazer

73.8

9.Menifee County

72.4

10.Greenup County

68.9

11.Morgan County

58.4

12.Bath County

55.5

13.Raceland

53.4

14.Fairview

44.3

15.Elliott County

37.5

16.Rose Hill

24.7

