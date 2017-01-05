Mercer County girls top Litkenhous Ratings

The Mercer County High School girls basketball team received the No. 1 state ranking in the first edition of The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.
The Titans are 10-3 – 5-0 against Kentucky competition – and will travel to Louisville on Saturday to face No. 2 Butler (12-1) at 6 p.m.
Following Mercer County and Butler in the Litratings are Male (12-1), Simon Kenton (10-3) and Manual (11-2).
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Mercer County has played teams from Tennessee, Washington, D.C., California, Georgia, Missouri and Texas so far this season while traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, for the Nike Tournament of Champions and to Springfield, Missouri, for the Pink and White Lady Classic.
The Titans, who lost to Franklin County in the Sweet 16 semifinals last season, are led by junior guard and University of Louisville commit Seygan Robins.
Along with Butler, Male and Manual, other Louisville-area teams in the top 20 are No. 7 Sacred Heart, No. 9 Mercy and No. 14 Bullitt East.
The Litratings are used to determine the 12 Louisville-area teams for the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament set for Jan. 24-28 at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall and Assumption High School.
Butler, Male, Manual, Sacred Heart, Mercy, Bullitt East, Eastern, North Bullitt, Christian Academy, Assumption, Central and Fern Creek qualified for the event. Mercer County, Simon Kenton, Henderson County and South Warren already had been invited.
Fern Creek (73.9 rating) just beat out Pleasure Ridge Park (73.3 rating) for the 12th and final spot. Presentation (75.0 rating) would have qualified but chose instead to compete in the All “A” Classic.
Here are the tournament pairings (all times p.m. unless otherwise noted, seeds in parentheses):
* Tuesday, Jan. 24 (at Bellarmine) – Christian Academy (9) vs. North Bullitt (8), 3:30; Fern Creek (12) vs. Mercy (5), 5; Central (11) vs. Bullitt East (6), 6:30; Assumption (10) vs. Eastern (7), 8
* Wednesday, Jan. 25 (at Bellarmine) – Central-Bullitt East winner vs. Manual (3), 3:30; Assumption-Eastern winner vs. Male (2), 5; Christian Academy-North Bullitt winner vs. Butler (1), 6:30; Fern Creek-Mercy winner vs. Sacred Heart (4), 8
* Friday, Jan. 27 (at Bellarmine) – Christian Academy-North Bullitt-Butler survivor vs. South Warren (State 4), 4; Fern Creek-Mercy-Sacred Heart survivor vs. Simon Kenton (State 2), 5:30; Central-Bullitt East-Manual survivor vs. Mercer County (State 1), 7; Assumption-Eastern-Male survivor vs. Henderson County (State 3), 8:30
* Saturday, Jan. 28 (at Assumption) – Semifinals at 10 and 11:30 a.m.; final at 8
Here are the complete rankings:
|
GIRLS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS
|
1.Mercer County (10-3)
|
117.4
|
2.Butler (12-1)
|
117.2
|
3.Male (12-1)
|
114.2
|
4.Simon Kenton (10-3)
|
114.1
|
5.Manual (11-2)
|
112.8
|
6.Elizabethtown (9-2)
|
112.3
|
7.Sacred Heart (9-4)
|
110.7
|
8.Franklin County (10-2)
|
108.2
|
9.Mercy (8-7)
|
108.0
|
10.Mason County (9-2)
|
107.6
|
11.Murray (11-3)
|
106.6
|
12.Highlands (9-4)
|
106.2
|
13.Holmes (13-2)
|
105.6
|
14.Bullitt East (11-4)
|
105.5
|
15.Scott County (7-3)
|
105.3
|
16.Henderson County (10-1)
|
104.9
|
17.Campbell County (10-4)
|
103.3
|
18.Lincoln County (9-4)
|
101.6
|
19.Conner (10-2)
|
100.9
|
20.Monroe County (13-2)
|
100.9
|
REGION 1
|
1.Murray
|
106.6
|
2.Graves County
|
94.6
|
3.Marshall County
|
90.5
|
4.Calloway County
|
79.8
|
5.Carlisle County
|
72.0
|
6.McCracken County
|
70.1
|
7.Mayfield
|
61.4
|
8.Paducah Tilghman
|
54.7
|
9.Fulton County
|
50.0
|
10.Ballard Memorial
|
48.4
|
11.St. Mary
|
42.4
|
12.Fulton City
|
32.8
|
13.Hickman County
|
28.8
|
14.Community Christian
|
12.1
|
REGION 2
|
1.Henderson County
|
104.9
|
2.Hopkinsville
|
88.3
|
3.Webster County
|
86.0
|
4.Christian County
|
78.6
|
5.Madisonville
|
73.7
|
6.Crittenden County
|
68.0
|
7.Caldwell County
|
65.3
|
8.Lyon County
|
64.3
|
9.Hopkins Central
|
62.2
|
10.University Heights
|
61.5
|
11.Union County
|
56.7
|
12.Livingston Central
|
52.2
|
13.Dawson Springs
|
44.7
|
14.Trigg County
|
39.4
|
15.Fort Campbell
|
28.1
|
REGION 3
|
1.Grayson County
|
92.9
|
2.Breckinridge County
|
88.6
|
3.Owensboro Catholic
|
88.1
|
4.Apollo
|
85.9
|
5.Meade County
|
83.9
|
6.Edmonson County
|
83.1
|
7.Daviess County
|
82.5
|
8.Muhlenberg County
|
81.1
|
9.McLean County
|
73.0
|
10.Owensboro
|
67.4
|
11.Butler County
|
65.6
|
12.Hancock County
|
57.8
|
13.Ohio County
|
50.7
|
14.Whitesville Trinity
|
48.0
|
15.Frederick Fraize
|
26.5
|
REGION 4
|
1.Monroe County
|
100.9
|
2.Bowling Green
|
96.7
|
3.South Warren
|
96.3
|
4.Russell County
|
95.3
|
5.Glasgow
|
88.5
|
6.Metcalfe County
|
80.9
|
7.Allen County
|
78.9
|
8.Barren County
|
78.0
|
9.Greenwood
|
75.7
|
10.Franklin-Simpson
|
72.7
|
11.Warren Central
|
66.5
|
12.Clinton County
|
63.2
|
13.Cumberland County
|
60.1
|
14.Logan County
|
59.5
|
15.Todd Central
|
58.8
|
16.Warren East
|
56.1
|
17.Russellville
|
53.6
|
REGION 5
|
1.Elizabethtown
|
112.3
|
2.Nelson County
|
99.9
|
3.John Hardin
|
89.7
|
4.Green County
|
89.5
|
5.Marion County
|
84.5
|
6.Campbellsville
|
74.8
|
7.Bardstown
|
74.6
|
8.Taylor County
|
72.1
|
9.Central Hardin
|
70.4
|
10.North Hardin
|
68.1
|
11.Thomas Nelson
|
65.0
|
12.Larue County
|
63.9
|
13.Adair County
|
60.1
|
14.Bethlehem
|
59.2
|
15.Hart County
|
59.2
|
16.Caverna
|
54.6
|
17.Washington County
|
41.0
|
18.Fort Knox
|
22.1
|
REGION 6
|
1.Butler
|
117.2
|
2.Mercy
|
108.0
|
3.Bullitt East
|
105.5
|
4.North Bullitt
|
87.3
|
5.Fern Creek
|
73.9
|
6.PRP
|
73.3
|
7.Holy Cross
|
67.5
|
8.Moore
|
66.5
|
9.Fairdale
|
66.3
|
10.Bullitt Central
|
55.3
|
11.Valley
|
46.4
|
12.Doss
|
45.9
|
13.Jeffersontown
|
41.8
|
14.Southern
|
40.7
|
15.Whitefield Academy
|
40.3
|
16.Western
|
37.7
|
17.Beth Haven
|
19.1
|
18.Iroquois
|
2.4
|
REGION 7
|
1.Male
|
114.2
|
2.Manual
|
112.8
|
3.Sacred Heart
|
110.7
|
4.Eastern
|
99.9
|
5.Christian Academy
|
87.2
|
6.Assumption
|
85.9
|
7.Central
|
75.0
|
8.Presentation
|
75.0
|
9.Ballard
|
69.2
|
10.Shawnee
|
63.4
|
11.Atherton
|
50.4
|
12.Brown
|
44.0
|
13.Waggener
|
40.1
|
14.KCD
|
37.2
|
15.Seneca
|
36.8
|
16.St. Francis
|
36.6
|
17.Collegiate
|
36.4
|
18.Portland Christian
|
6.2
|
REGION 8
|
1.Simon Kenton
|
114.1
|
2.Anderson County
|
89.8
|
3.Trimble County
|
87.7
|
4.Collins
|
80.2
|
5.Walton-Verona
|
78.9
|
6.Spencer County
|
78.8
|
7.Shelby County
|
77.4
|
8.Grant County
|
76.7
|
9.Owen County
|
73.6
|
10.Oldham County
|
73.5
|
11.South Oldham
|
73.5
|
12.Williamstown
|
72.1
|
13.Gallatin County
|
67.1
|
14.Carroll County
|
55.7
|
15.North Oldham
|
54.3
|
16.Eminence
|
50.0
|
17.Henry County
|
38.7
|
REGION 9
|
1.Highlands
|
106.2
|
2.Holmes
|
105.6
|
3.Conner
|
100.9
|
4.Ryle
|
97.0
|
5.Cooper
|
92.9
|
6.Covington Holy Cross
|
89.1
|
7.Notre Dame
|
83.8
|
8.Dixie Heights
|
83.2
|
9.Boone County
|
81.2
|
10.St. Henry
|
79.7
|
11.Newport Catholic
|
78.8
|
12.Beechwood
|
69.1
|
13.Ludlow
|
64.8
|
14.Erlanger Lloyd
|
63.6
|
15.Bellevue
|
62.9
|
16.Dayton
|
61.1
|
17.Newport
|
55.0
|
18.Villa Madonna
|
35.7
|
19.Covington Latin
|
11.6
|
REGION 10
|
1.Mason County
|
107.6
|
2.Campbell County
|
103.3
|
3.Clark County
|
100.1
|
4.Scott High
|
96.7
|
5.Nicholas County
|
77.4
|
6.Bishop Brossart
|
72.0
|
7.Bourbon County
|
72.0
|
8.Bracken County
|
69.9
|
9.Paris
|
62.2
|
10.Harrison County
|
61.3
|
11.Montgomery County
|
55.2
|
12.Pendleton County
|
42.4
|
13.Calvary Christian
|
40.8
|
14.Robertson County
|
38.0
|
15.Augusta
|
33.8
|
16.St. Patrick
|
24.9
|
17.Silver Grove
|
14.1
|
REGION 11
|
1.Franklin County
|
108.2
|
2.Scott County
|
105.3
|
3.Lafayette
|
92.6
|
4.Madison Central
|
89.9
|
5.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
89.2
|
6.Henry Clay
|
88.9
|
7.Bryan Station
|
82.7
|
8.Woodford County
|
75.6
|
9.Lexington Catholic
|
74.1
|
10.Sayre
|
70.9
|
11.Madison Southern
|
70.7
|
12.Western Hills
|
69.2
|
13.Lexington Christian
|
66.0
|
14.Tates Creek
|
62.1
|
15.Model
|
58.5
|
16.Berea
|
55.2
|
17.Frankfort
|
48.9
|
REGION 12
|
1.Mercer County
|
117.4
|
2.Lincoln County
|
101.6
|
3.Southwestern
|
96.1
|
4.Pulaski County
|
88.8
|
5.Casey County
|
88.0
|
6.Boyle County
|
87.4
|
7.Danville
|
86.5
|
8.Garrard County
|
82.8
|
9.Wayne County
|
82.7
|
10.Rockcastle County
|
82.6
|
11.West Jessamine
|
79.0
|
12.Somerset
|
78.3
|
13.McCreary Central
|
56.1
|
14.East Jessamine
|
52.0
|
15.Burgin
|
13.5
|
16.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
REGION 13
|
1.Harlan County
|
96.0
|
2.South Laurel
|
89.2
|
3.Clay County
|
85.7
|
4.North Laurel
|
82.8
|
5.Harlan
|
79.3
|
6.Whitley County
|
76.4
|
7.Corbin
|
69.4
|
8.Pineville
|
64.7
|
9.Knox Central
|
64.2
|
10.Williamsburg
|
62.4
|
11.Bell County
|
61.5
|
12.Jackson County
|
59.4
|
13.Barbourville
|
57.3
|
14.Middlesboro
|
51.3
|
15.Lynn Camp
|
51.0
|
16.Oneida Baptist
|
39.6
|
17.Red Bird
|
5.2
|
REGION 14
|
1.Perry Central
|
87.9
|
2.Knott Central
|
84.0
|
3.Leslie County
|
83.9
|
4.Hazard
|
78.5
|
5.Estill County
|
73.0
|
6.Lee County
|
71.2
|
7.Letcher Central
|
70.5
|
8.Breathitt County
|
61.7
|
9.Owsley County
|
60.3
|
10.Powell County
|
59.0
|
11.Wolfe County
|
56.8
|
12.Buckhorn
|
40.3
|
13.Jenkins
|
39.5
|
14.Jackson City
|
38.0
|
15.June Buchanan
|
29.9
|
16.Riverside Christian
|
25.6
|
17.Cordia
|
9.4
|
REGION 15
|
1.Shelby Valley
|
94.1
|
2.Johnson Central
|
93.4
|
3.Paintsville
|
88.5
|
4.Pikeville
|
80.8
|
5.Belfry
|
73.4
|
6.Pike Central
|
73.2
|
7.South Floyd
|
73.0
|
8.Sheldon Clark
|
69.1
|
9.Betsy Layne
|
64.7
|
10.Lawrence County
|
63.1
|
11.East Ridge
|
60.4
|
12.Magoffin County
|
59.2
|
13.Prestonsburg
|
58.2
|
14.Phelps
|
53.2
|
15.Allen Central
|
37.7
|
16.Piarist
|
18.1
|
REGION 16
|
1.Boyd County
|
99.5
|
2.East Carter
|
98.9
|
3.Russell
|
98.2
|
4.Lewis County
|
78.7
|
5.Fleming County
|
77.8
|
6.Rowan County
|
77.3
|
7.West Carter
|
74.1
|
8.Ashland Blazer
|
73.8
|
9.Menifee County
|
72.4
|
10.Greenup County
|
68.9
|
11.Morgan County
|
58.4
|
12.Bath County
|
55.5
|
13.Raceland
|
53.4
|
14.Fairview
|
44.3
|
15.Elliott County
|
37.5
|
16.Rose Hill
|
24.7
