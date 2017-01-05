Mercer County girls top Litkenhous Ratings

The Mercer County High School girls basketball team received the No. 1 state ranking in the first edition of The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Titans are 10-3 – 5-0 against Kentucky competition – and will travel to Louisville on Saturday to face No. 2 Butler (12-1) at 6 p.m.

Following Mercer County and Butler in the Litratings are Male (12-1), Simon Kenton (10-3) and Manual (11-2).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Mercer County has played teams from Tennessee, Washington, D.C., California, Georgia, Missouri and Texas so far this season while traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, for the Nike Tournament of Champions and to Springfield, Missouri, for the Pink and White Lady Classic.

The Titans, who lost to Franklin County in the Sweet 16 semifinals last season, are led by junior guard and University of Louisville commit Seygan Robins.

Along with Butler, Male and Manual, other Louisville-area teams in the top 20 are No. 7 Sacred Heart, No. 9 Mercy and No. 14 Bullitt East.

The Litratings are used to determine the 12 Louisville-area teams for the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament set for Jan. 24-28 at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall and Assumption High School.

Butler, Male, Manual, Sacred Heart, Mercy, Bullitt East, Eastern, North Bullitt, Christian Academy, Assumption, Central and Fern Creek qualified for the event. Mercer County, Simon Kenton, Henderson County and South Warren already had been invited.

Fern Creek (73.9 rating) just beat out Pleasure Ridge Park (73.3 rating) for the 12th and final spot. Presentation (75.0 rating) would have qualified but chose instead to compete in the All “A” Classic.

Here are the tournament pairings (all times p.m. unless otherwise noted, seeds in parentheses):

* Tuesday, Jan. 24 (at Bellarmine) – Christian Academy (9) vs. North Bullitt (8), 3:30; Fern Creek (12) vs. Mercy (5), 5; Central (11) vs. Bullitt East (6), 6:30; Assumption (10) vs. Eastern (7), 8

* Wednesday, Jan. 25 (at Bellarmine) – Central-Bullitt East winner vs. Manual (3), 3:30; Assumption-Eastern winner vs. Male (2), 5; Christian Academy-North Bullitt winner vs. Butler (1), 6:30; Fern Creek-Mercy winner vs. Sacred Heart (4), 8

* Friday, Jan. 27 (at Bellarmine) – Christian Academy-North Bullitt-Butler survivor vs. South Warren (State 4), 4; Fern Creek-Mercy-Sacred Heart survivor vs. Simon Kenton (State 2), 5:30; Central-Bullitt East-Manual survivor vs. Mercer County (State 1), 7; Assumption-Eastern-Male survivor vs. Henderson County (State 3), 8:30

* Saturday, Jan. 28 (at Assumption) – Semifinals at 10 and 11:30 a.m.; final at 8

Here are the complete rankings:

GIRLS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Mercer County (10-3) 117.4 2.Butler (12-1) 117.2 3.Male (12-1) 114.2 4.Simon Kenton (10-3) 114.1 5.Manual (11-2) 112.8 6.Elizabethtown (9-2) 112.3 7.Sacred Heart (9-4) 110.7 8.Franklin County (10-2) 108.2 9.Mercy (8-7) 108.0 10.Mason County (9-2) 107.6 11.Murray (11-3) 106.6 12.Highlands (9-4) 106.2 13.Holmes (13-2) 105.6 14.Bullitt East (11-4) 105.5 15.Scott County (7-3) 105.3 16.Henderson County (10-1) 104.9 17.Campbell County (10-4) 103.3 18.Lincoln County (9-4) 101.6 19.Conner (10-2) 100.9 20.Monroe County (13-2) 100.9

REGION 1 1.Murray 106.6 2.Graves County 94.6 3.Marshall County 90.5 4.Calloway County 79.8 5.Carlisle County 72.0 6.McCracken County 70.1 7.Mayfield 61.4 8.Paducah Tilghman 54.7 9.Fulton County 50.0 10.Ballard Memorial 48.4 11.St. Mary 42.4 12.Fulton City 32.8 13.Hickman County 28.8 14.Community Christian 12.1

REGION 2 1.Henderson County 104.9 2.Hopkinsville 88.3 3.Webster County 86.0 4.Christian County 78.6 5.Madisonville 73.7 6.Crittenden County 68.0 7.Caldwell County 65.3 8.Lyon County 64.3 9.Hopkins Central 62.2 10.University Heights 61.5 11.Union County 56.7 12.Livingston Central 52.2 13.Dawson Springs 44.7 14.Trigg County 39.4 15.Fort Campbell 28.1

REGION 3 1.Grayson County 92.9 2.Breckinridge County 88.6 3.Owensboro Catholic 88.1 4.Apollo 85.9 5.Meade County 83.9 6.Edmonson County 83.1 7.Daviess County 82.5 8.Muhlenberg County 81.1 9.McLean County 73.0 10.Owensboro 67.4 11.Butler County 65.6 12.Hancock County 57.8 13.Ohio County 50.7 14.Whitesville Trinity 48.0 15.Frederick Fraize 26.5

REGION 4 1.Monroe County 100.9 2.Bowling Green 96.7 3.South Warren 96.3 4.Russell County 95.3 5.Glasgow 88.5 6.Metcalfe County 80.9 7.Allen County 78.9 8.Barren County 78.0 9.Greenwood 75.7 10.Franklin-Simpson 72.7 11.Warren Central 66.5 12.Clinton County 63.2 13.Cumberland County 60.1 14.Logan County 59.5 15.Todd Central 58.8 16.Warren East 56.1 17.Russellville 53.6

REGION 5 1.Elizabethtown 112.3 2.Nelson County 99.9 3.John Hardin 89.7 4.Green County 89.5 5.Marion County 84.5 6.Campbellsville 74.8 7.Bardstown 74.6 8.Taylor County 72.1 9.Central Hardin 70.4 10.North Hardin 68.1 11.Thomas Nelson 65.0 12.Larue County 63.9 13.Adair County 60.1 14.Bethlehem 59.2 15.Hart County 59.2 16.Caverna 54.6 17.Washington County 41.0 18.Fort Knox 22.1

REGION 6 1.Butler 117.2 2.Mercy 108.0 3.Bullitt East 105.5 4.North Bullitt 87.3 5.Fern Creek 73.9 6.PRP 73.3 7.Holy Cross 67.5 8.Moore 66.5 9.Fairdale 66.3 10.Bullitt Central 55.3 11.Valley 46.4 12.Doss 45.9 13.Jeffersontown 41.8 14.Southern 40.7 15.Whitefield Academy 40.3 16.Western 37.7 17.Beth Haven 19.1 18.Iroquois 2.4

REGION 7 1.Male 114.2 2.Manual 112.8 3.Sacred Heart 110.7 4.Eastern 99.9 5.Christian Academy 87.2 6.Assumption 85.9 7.Central 75.0 8.Presentation 75.0 9.Ballard 69.2 10.Shawnee 63.4 11.Atherton 50.4 12.Brown 44.0 13.Waggener 40.1 14.KCD 37.2 15.Seneca 36.8 16.St. Francis 36.6 17.Collegiate 36.4 18.Portland Christian 6.2

REGION 8 1.Simon Kenton 114.1 2.Anderson County 89.8 3.Trimble County 87.7 4.Collins 80.2 5.Walton-Verona 78.9 6.Spencer County 78.8 7.Shelby County 77.4 8.Grant County 76.7 9.Owen County 73.6 10.Oldham County 73.5 11.South Oldham 73.5 12.Williamstown 72.1 13.Gallatin County 67.1 14.Carroll County 55.7 15.North Oldham 54.3 16.Eminence 50.0 17.Henry County 38.7

REGION 9 1.Highlands 106.2 2.Holmes 105.6 3.Conner 100.9 4.Ryle 97.0 5.Cooper 92.9 6.Covington Holy Cross 89.1 7.Notre Dame 83.8 8.Dixie Heights 83.2 9.Boone County 81.2 10.St. Henry 79.7 11.Newport Catholic 78.8 12.Beechwood 69.1 13.Ludlow 64.8 14.Erlanger Lloyd 63.6 15.Bellevue 62.9 16.Dayton 61.1 17.Newport 55.0 18.Villa Madonna 35.7 19.Covington Latin 11.6

REGION 10 1.Mason County 107.6 2.Campbell County 103.3 3.Clark County 100.1 4.Scott High 96.7 5.Nicholas County 77.4 6.Bishop Brossart 72.0 7.Bourbon County 72.0 8.Bracken County 69.9 9.Paris 62.2 10.Harrison County 61.3 11.Montgomery County 55.2 12.Pendleton County 42.4 13.Calvary Christian 40.8 14.Robertson County 38.0 15.Augusta 33.8 16.St. Patrick 24.9 17.Silver Grove 14.1

REGION 11 1.Franklin County 108.2 2.Scott County 105.3 3.Lafayette 92.6 4.Madison Central 89.9 5.Paul Laurence Dunbar 89.2 6.Henry Clay 88.9 7.Bryan Station 82.7 8.Woodford County 75.6 9.Lexington Catholic 74.1 10.Sayre 70.9 11.Madison Southern 70.7 12.Western Hills 69.2 13.Lexington Christian 66.0 14.Tates Creek 62.1 15.Model 58.5 16.Berea 55.2 17.Frankfort 48.9

REGION 12 1.Mercer County 117.4 2.Lincoln County 101.6 3.Southwestern 96.1 4.Pulaski County 88.8 5.Casey County 88.0 6.Boyle County 87.4 7.Danville 86.5 8.Garrard County 82.8 9.Wayne County 82.7 10.Rockcastle County 82.6 11.West Jessamine 79.0 12.Somerset 78.3 13.McCreary Central 56.1 14.East Jessamine 52.0 15.Burgin 13.5 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Harlan County 96.0 2.South Laurel 89.2 3.Clay County 85.7 4.North Laurel 82.8 5.Harlan 79.3 6.Whitley County 76.4 7.Corbin 69.4 8.Pineville 64.7 9.Knox Central 64.2 10.Williamsburg 62.4 11.Bell County 61.5 12.Jackson County 59.4 13.Barbourville 57.3 14.Middlesboro 51.3 15.Lynn Camp 51.0 16.Oneida Baptist 39.6 17.Red Bird 5.2

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 87.9 2.Knott Central 84.0 3.Leslie County 83.9 4.Hazard 78.5 5.Estill County 73.0 6.Lee County 71.2 7.Letcher Central 70.5 8.Breathitt County 61.7 9.Owsley County 60.3 10.Powell County 59.0 11.Wolfe County 56.8 12.Buckhorn 40.3 13.Jenkins 39.5 14.Jackson City 38.0 15.June Buchanan 29.9 16.Riverside Christian 25.6 17.Cordia 9.4

REGION 15 1.Shelby Valley 94.1 2.Johnson Central 93.4 3.Paintsville 88.5 4.Pikeville 80.8 5.Belfry 73.4 6.Pike Central 73.2 7.South Floyd 73.0 8.Sheldon Clark 69.1 9.Betsy Layne 64.7 10.Lawrence County 63.1 11.East Ridge 60.4 12.Magoffin County 59.2 13.Prestonsburg 58.2 14.Phelps 53.2 15.Allen Central 37.7 16.Piarist 18.1