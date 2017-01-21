Mercer County tops Manual in Mercy event

Here’s a look at Saturday’s early games in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic at Mercy Academy:

* Mercer County 80, Manual 55: The No. 3 Titans (15-5) hit nine 3-pointers in the first quarter – taking a 27-14 lead – and never looked back in their victory over the No. 4 Crimsons (15-5).

Seygan Robins, a University of Louisville commit, and Emma Souder both scored 21 points to lead Mercer County, which finished 14 of 33 from 3-point range (42.4 percent).

Tonysha Curry had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Manual.

* Bullitt East 50, Mason County 47: Down 43-34 midway through the fourth quarter, the No. 13 Chargers (18-4) closed the game with a 16-4 run to beat the No. 8 Royals (13-4).

U of L signee Lindsey Duvall scored 30 points to lead Bullitt East, including two free throws that gave Bullitt East a 48-47 lead with 29 seconds left. Kirstie Henn sank a pair of free throws with 4 seconds left for the final margin.

Briana McNutt led Mason County with 21 points and seven rebounds.

* Sacred Heart 66, Huntington (W.Va.) St. Joseph Central Catholic 53: Kiki Samsel hit 4 of 6 3-point tries and scored 19 points and Grace Berger added 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 6 Valkyries (15-4) over the Irish (7-7).

* Christian Academy 94, Cincinnati Princeton 65: Sarah McDonald (28 points), Shelby Calhoun (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Summer Conti (18 points, five steals, four assists) had big games to lead the Centurions (14-6) over the Vikings (11-5). CAL shot 54.2 percent (32 of 59).

MERCER COUNTY 80, MANUAL 55

Mercer County (15-5) – Emma Davis 6p, 4a; Seygan Robins 21p, 5a; Alie Burke 3p; Faith Lake 7p, 8r; Lexy Lake 12p, 4a; Emma Souder 21p; Lyric Houston 10p, 9r.

Manual (15-5) – Jaela Johnson 6p; Tyonne Howard 3p, 4a, 3s; Jeanay Riley 3p; Aniah Griffin 6p; Tonysha Curry 14p, 11r; Deja Chatman 6p; Anna Littlefield 3p; Nila Blackford 9p, 6r; Olivia Evans 5p.

BULLITT EAST 50, MASON COUNTY 47

MASON COUNTY (13-4) – Whitney O’Mara 12p, 3s; A.J. Reed 2p; Briana McNutt 21p, 7r; Jordan Frodge 6p, 7r; Maddie Boone 6p, 5a.

BULLITT EAST (18-4) – Lauren Masden 2p; Amber Higdon 4p; Lindsey Duvall 30p, 5r, 3s; Alyssa Peak 5p; Kirstie Henn 4p, 3s; Kathleen Scott 5p.

SACRED HEART 66, HUNTINGTON (W.VA.) ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL CATHOLIC 53

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL CATHOLIC (7-7) – Tyesha Taylor 6p, 6r; Dena Jarrells 22p, 5a; Alexis Hall 5p, 4a, 3s; Errin Kay 2p; Paige Shy 18p.

SACRED HEART (15-4) – Destinee Marshall 5p; Cierra Scott 1p; Ashlee Harris 3p; Kiki Samsel 19p; Caroline Flaherty 3p; Erin Toller 7p; Kia Sivils 1p, 7r, 4a; Kristen Clemons 2p, 7r; Grace Berger 16p, 10r; Natalie Fichter 9p, 8r.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 94, CINCINNATI PRINCETON 65

CINCINNATI PRINCETON (11-5) – Malika Wildon 11p; Trinity Morris 6p; Nadia Seye 10p; Ashley Thomas 2p; Willow White 2p; Jacquelyn Hinesman 4p, 3a; Jimeisha Smith 12p, 8r, 3s; DeAsia Reed 18p, 10r.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (14-6) – Hayley Ice 6p; Emma Wesley 7p; Summer Conti 18p, 5s, 4a; Emma Frank 2p; Shelby Calhoun 20p, 15r; Sarah McDonald 28p; Mia Beam 10p; Abigail Embry 3p.