Mercy hoops event features top teams in state

Nine of the top 20 girls basketball teams from Kentucky and several out-of-state powers will compete in this weekend’s Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic at Mercy Academy.

The event set for Friday and Saturday will include a total of 12 games and feature teams from Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

Nine teams in the top 20 of The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings will be in action – No. 1 Butler, No. 2 Male, No. 3 Mercer County, No. 4 Manual, No. 6 Sacred Heart No. 8 Mason County, No. 9 Mercy, No. 13 Bullitt East and No. 18 Eastern.

Kentucky’s top four teams will play in consecutive games Saturday when Manual faces Mercer County at 2:45 p.m., Butler meets Lombard (Illinois) Montini Catholic at 4:15 p.m. and Male faces St. Louis Incarnate Word at 6 p.m.

Montini Catholic is 20-0 and ranked No. 10 in the nation by USA Today. Male, ranked No. 23 in the nation by USA Today, will face an Incarnate Word squad that is ranked No. 1 in the state in Missouri’s Class 4.

Here is the complete schedule (all times p.m. unless noted):

* Friday – Cincinnati Princeton vs. Assumption, 4:30; Huntington (W.Va.) St. Joseph Central Catholic vs. Bullitt East, 6; Mercer County vs. St. Louis Incarnate Word, 7:30; Toledo (Ohio) Rogers vs. Mercy, 9.

* Saturday – Christian Academy vs. Cincinnati Princeton, 10 a.m.; Sacred Heart vs. Huntington (W.Va.) St. Joseph Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.; Bullitt East vs. Mason County, 1:15; Manual vs. Mercer County, 2:45; Butler vs. Lombard (Illinois) Montini Catholic, 4:15; St. Louis Incarnate Word vs. Male, 6; Mercy vs. Columbus (Ind.) North, 7:30; Eastern vs. Toledo (Ohio) Rogers, 9.