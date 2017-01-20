Mercy rule could be coming in prep soccer

Soccer games will not be blowouts, as much, if a proposed rule change takes effect.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association board of control discussed the statewide rule change at its quarterly meeting Thursday at the Silver Legacy Hotel Casino in Reno.

Board of control member Pam Sloan, who represents Southern Nevada, said soccer coaches are overwhelmingly in favor of a mercy rule that would end games when the point differential reaches eight goals in the second half.

Another proposal would remove a player from the team leading, but that was not as well received.

Some board members said a mercy rule in soccer is long overdue.

The item was for discussion only by the board and will be discussed further and possibly acted on at the next board meeting in the spring.

Also Thursday, the board decided to have executive director Bart Thompson penalize Incline High School for forfeiting three football games last season.

Thompson will fine the school $1,000 for forfeiting a game at Battle Mountain and $500 each for forfeiting home games against Pershing County and Yerington.

Incline was granted independent status for next season in football and will not play 2A league games until it can build up its football team for the 2018-19 school year.

School officials said the forfeited games were not safe for the Incline players.

Also Thursday, the board discussed extending the 3A football season by one week and having the 3A state championship game held n the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

That would allow teams to have either a bye week or to schedule a non-league Hall of Fame game.

There was concern that would hurt athletes who also participate in basketball or wrestling, but Donnie Nelson, NIAA assistant director, said that the later ending date would only affect two schools.

That item was tabled and will be discussed again at the spring meeting.

The Southern Nevada golf coaches asked the board to consider revising participants in the state tournament to allow the best golfers to compete. The proposal would limit teams to the top three, instead of the current four, and increase qualifying individuals to the top six, instead of the current five.

No action was taken, but it could be voted on at the spring meeting.

There was also discussion about allowing eighth graders to train or practice with high school teams. Thompson called it a major issue.

Most rural schools are limited in coaches and fields and prefer to allow eight grade athletes to train with the high school coaches.

Also Thursday, the board voted to retain Jill Pendleton as board president and elected Rollins Stallworth as vice-president.

The board members also said that schools applying for membership in the NIAA should have a representative present at the meetings to speak and should not rely on a liaison.

The board discussed athletes being allowed to compete for charter schools in one sport, and at public schools in another, if that sport is not offered by the charter school.

NIAA assistant director Jay Beesmyer said trophies and awards for all sports, statewide, cost about $60,000 a year, and the board members expressed interest in having a sponsor pick up most or all of that cost. The trophies/awards are bid on and the current contract with Ingrahams expires on June 30.

