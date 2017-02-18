Merritt Island boys fall in 3A soccer final

DELAND — Merritt Island fell to Daytona Beach Seabreeze on Saturday in the Class 3A boys soccer championship at Spec Martin Stadium, 2-0.

The Sandcrabs (22-1) scored the only goal of the first half when the ball ricocheted in off a Mustangs player, 26:03 before intermission. The second goal was scored at 27:33 of the second half when a Franco Perez shot landed in the upper right corner of the net.

The Mustangs had won state titles in 2009 and 2014. The finished their season at 22-2.

