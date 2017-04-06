Merritt Island Christian's Williams voted Athlete of the Week

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 12.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; font: 12.0px Times}

Merritt Island Christian baseball player Steven Williams was voted the Community Credit Union FLORIDA TODAY Athlete of the Week for March 27-April 2.

Williams pitched a complete game, striking out 10 on Friday in a 13-3 win over Geneva Christian to improve to 3-0. On Tuesday, Williams went 2-for-3, doubled and drove in four runs in a 9-2 win over the Brevard Heat.

Williams received 38.76 percent of the 3,135 votes collected from among the six athletes represented.

Second place was Merritt Island High lacrosse player Josh Ordonez, with 35.02 percent, followed by Melbourne High baseball player Josh Ford (12.41 percent), Rockledge High track & field athlete Terriana Smith (6.89 percent), Satellite High track & field athlete Noah Mumme (5.71 percent) and Viera High tennis player Gabe Diaz (1.21 percent).

