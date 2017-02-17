Merritt Island girls win 3A soccer final

Merritt Island goalkeeper Jordan Tomberlin made two saves in the penalty kicks round and the Mustangs won a state soccer championship on Friday, 1-0 (4-2 PKs).

Regulation and both overtimes went scoreless in the Class 3A final at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. The Mustangs won their previous state title in 2010.

Lexy Denabugrg, Madeline Miller, Maddie Moore and Jordan Michaels each connected on penalty kicks for the win.

For the Mustangs, it ended an unbeaten season at 22-0-1. To reach the title game, they had to win on the road against four-time defending state champion Plantation American Heritage. The Blue Devils completed their season at 16-6.

