Merritt Island's Jordan Tomberlin voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Merritt Island High soccer player Jordan Tomberlin, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 6-12.

Tomberlin made 11 saves on Friday in a 2-0 defeat of Plantation American Heritage in a Class 3A state semifinal soccer game. The Mustangs improved to 21-0-1 and advanced to the championship game.

Tomberlin collected 44.09 percent of the 15,009 votes collected for five athletes represented.

Second place was Palm Bay wrestler Bryce Poppell (36.71 percent), followed by Bayside wrestler Timothy Tran (18.24 percent), Melbourne High basketball Alasia Spivey (0.48 percent) and Merritt Island lacrosse player Nick Wilson (0.48 percent).

Be sure to vote next week for the next Athlete of the Week at floridatoday.com/sports.