Merritt Island's Keli Lindquist voted Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Merritt Island High soccer player Keli Lindquist, FLORIDA TODAY’s high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

In last Friday’s 5-0 Class 3A regional final win over Seminole Osceola, Lindquist scored two goals and assisted on a third. The win propelled the Mustangs to the state semifinal round, which will be played Friday.

Lindquist Collected 59.36 percent of the 17,577 votes collected for four athletes represented.

Second place was Heritage basketball player Dee Lampkin (37.13 percent), followed by Melbourne soccer player Ben Baldwin (1.92 percent) and Space Coast basketball player Jason Browning 1.58 percent).

Be sure to vote next week for the next Athlete of the Week at floridatoday.com/sports.