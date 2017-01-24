Menu
Mesquite new No. 1 in latest high school girls basketball Super 10

Chaparral junior Maddie Vick (13) drives to the basket as Arcadia junior Dylan Watkiss (10) defends in the first half at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Here are the azcentral sports girls basketball rankings through January 21.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (22-1): First time atop the Super 10, dominating everybody in its 5A path.

No. 2 Chandler Hamilton (19-3): Balanced, tough, strong, defending 6A champs putting it all together with state approaching.

No. 3 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (19-4): Took advantage of Seton without Sarah Barcello, forcing the defending state champs into a miserable shooting night in a 54-41 4A win Friday.

No. 4 Chandler Seton Catholic (20-3): Missed top player Sarah Barcello (concussion) in first loss to an Arizona school this season Friday.

No. 5 Gilbert (17-2): Sent strong message to rest of 6A with 20-point win over Mountain Pointe.

No. 6 Goodyear Millennium (18-6): Knocked Valley Vista out of the Super 10 with a 59-52 6A victory Friday.

No. 7 Tucson (21-2): Has won 10 in a row without anybody averaging more than 12 points.

No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian (16-3): This 3A power is one of the best 3-point shooting teams at any level.

No. 9 Tucson Pueblo (21-1): Has quietly strung together an 18-game winning streak in 4A.

No. 10 Scottsdale Chaparral (19-3): Several among this loose, close-knight team have been playing together since grade school.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (1) 19-3

No. 2 Gilbert (4) 17-2

No. 3 Goodyear Millennium (6) 18-6

No. 4 Tucson (3) 21-2

No. 5 Phoenix Xavier Prep (5) 17-4

No. 6 Surprise Valley Vista (2) 13-6

No. 7 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (7) 17-7

No. 8 Mesa Dobson (8) 15-7

No. 9 Chandler (9) 15-6

No. 10 Gilbert Highland (10) 16-7

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 22-1

No. 2 Scottsdale Chaparral (2) 19-3

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 19-2

No. 4 Marana (4) 16-4

No. 5 Phoenix Sierra Linda (5) 19-1

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (6) 14-2

No. 7 Peoria Liberty (8) 14-6

No. 8 Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge  (x) 11-6

No. 9 Glendale Ironwood (x) 15-5

No. 10 Gilbert Campo Verde (7) 16-6

4A Conference

No. 1 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (2) 19-4

No. 2 Chandler Seton Catholic (1) 20-3

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (3) 20-1

No. 4 Flagstaff Coconino (4) 19-2

No. 5 Flagstaff (5) 16-3

No. 6 Buckeye (x) 15-2

No. 7 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (6) 17-5

No. 8 Phoenix Thunderbird (10) 15-7

No. 9 Yuma Gila Ridge (x) 15-7

No. 10 Glendale Cactus (x) 15-7

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 16-3

No. 2 Page (3) 14-3

No. 3 Tucson Pusch Ridge (4) 19-1

No. 4 Mohave Valley River Valley (5) 15-2

No. 5 Tucson Tanque Verde (6) 19-2

No. 6 Safford (x) 11-6

No. 7 Chinle (2) 15-3

No. 8 Yuma Catholic (7) 17-5

No. 9 Holbrook (9) 16-4

No. 10 Tuba City (x) 14-7

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (1) 21-0

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (2) 20-2

No. 3 Chandler Prep (5) 14-3

No. 4 Sanders Valley (4) 17-2

No. 5 Scottsdale Christian (3) 17-4

No. 6 Thatcher (6) 17-2

No. 7 Gilbert Christian (7) 19-3

No. 8 Phoenix Country Day (9) 15-6

No. 9 Pima (x) 12-8

No. 10 Morenci (10) 14-6

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 20-1

No. 2 Tucson Immaculate Heart (2) 19-4

No. 3 St. Michael (6) 11-3

No. 4 St. David (7) 13-5

No. 5 Anthem Prep (x) 9-4

No. 6 Tucson The Gregory School (4) 14-7

No. 7 Sells Baboquivari (8) 11-4

No. 8 Grand Canyon (9) 11-3

No. 9 Rock Point (10) 11-6

No. 10 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (3) 17-4

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.

