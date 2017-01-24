Mesquite new No. 1 in latest high school girls basketball Super 10

Here are the azcentral sports girls basketball rankings through January 21.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (22-1): First time atop the Super 10, dominating everybody in its 5A path.

No. 2 Chandler Hamilton (19-3): Balanced, tough, strong, defending 6A champs putting it all together with state approaching.

No. 3 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (19-4): Took advantage of Seton without Sarah Barcello, forcing the defending state champs into a miserable shooting night in a 54-41 4A win Friday.

No. 4 Chandler Seton Catholic (20-3): Missed top player Sarah Barcello (concussion) in first loss to an Arizona school this season Friday.

No. 5 Gilbert (17-2): Sent strong message to rest of 6A with 20-point win over Mountain Pointe.

No. 6 Goodyear Millennium (18-6): Knocked Valley Vista out of the Super 10 with a 59-52 6A victory Friday.

No. 7 Tucson (21-2): Has won 10 in a row without anybody averaging more than 12 points.

No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian (16-3): This 3A power is one of the best 3-point shooting teams at any level.

No. 9 Tucson Pueblo (21-1): Has quietly strung together an 18-game winning streak in 4A.

No. 10 Scottsdale Chaparral (19-3): Several among this loose, close-knight team have been playing together since grade school.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (1) 19-3

No. 2 Gilbert (4) 17-2

No. 3 Goodyear Millennium (6) 18-6

No. 4 Tucson (3) 21-2

No. 5 Phoenix Xavier Prep (5) 17-4

No. 6 Surprise Valley Vista (2) 13-6

No. 7 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (7) 17-7

No. 8 Mesa Dobson (8) 15-7

No. 9 Chandler (9) 15-6

No. 10 Gilbert Highland (10) 16-7

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 22-1

No. 2 Scottsdale Chaparral (2) 19-3

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 19-2

No. 4 Marana (4) 16-4

No. 5 Phoenix Sierra Linda (5) 19-1

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (6) 14-2

No. 7 Peoria Liberty (8) 14-6

No. 8 Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge (x) 11-6

No. 9 Glendale Ironwood (x) 15-5

No. 10 Gilbert Campo Verde (7) 16-6

4A Conference

No. 1 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (2) 19-4

No. 2 Chandler Seton Catholic (1) 20-3

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (3) 20-1

No. 4 Flagstaff Coconino (4) 19-2

No. 5 Flagstaff (5) 16-3

No. 6 Buckeye (x) 15-2

No. 7 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (6) 17-5

No. 8 Phoenix Thunderbird (10) 15-7

No. 9 Yuma Gila Ridge (x) 15-7

No. 10 Glendale Cactus (x) 15-7

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 16-3

No. 2 Page (3) 14-3

No. 3 Tucson Pusch Ridge (4) 19-1

No. 4 Mohave Valley River Valley (5) 15-2

No. 5 Tucson Tanque Verde (6) 19-2

No. 6 Safford (x) 11-6

No. 7 Chinle (2) 15-3

No. 8 Yuma Catholic (7) 17-5

No. 9 Holbrook (9) 16-4

No. 10 Tuba City (x) 14-7

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (1) 21-0

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (2) 20-2

No. 3 Chandler Prep (5) 14-3

No. 4 Sanders Valley (4) 17-2

No. 5 Scottsdale Christian (3) 17-4

No. 6 Thatcher (6) 17-2

No. 7 Gilbert Christian (7) 19-3

No. 8 Phoenix Country Day (9) 15-6

No. 9 Pima (x) 12-8

No. 10 Morenci (10) 14-6

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 20-1

No. 2 Tucson Immaculate Heart (2) 19-4

No. 3 St. Michael (6) 11-3

No. 4 St. David (7) 13-5

No. 5 Anthem Prep (x) 9-4

No. 6 Tucson The Gregory School (4) 14-7

No. 7 Sells Baboquivari (8) 11-4

No. 8 Grand Canyon (9) 11-3

No. 9 Rock Point (10) 11-6

No. 10 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (3) 17-4

