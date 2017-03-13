Mesquite's Shaylee Gonzales named Gatorade Arizona Girls Basketball POY

Shaylee Gonzales, who led Gilbert Mesquite to the 5A Conference championship, has been chosen the Gatorade Arizona Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-10 junior guard averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 assists and 5.7 steals, as the Wildcats went 31-1, losing their only game early in the season to 4A champion Chandler Seton Catholic.
She was selected the San Tan Region Player of the Year.
Academics and community service also play a big part in the Gatorade award. Gonzales, who is coached by her mother Candice, has a 3.94 grade-point average. She volunteers in the Feed My Starting Children program and has worked a camp for special-needs children.
Gonzales has committed to play basketball at BYU.
