Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Mesquite's Shaylee Gonzales named Gatorade Arizona Girls Basketball POY

Shaylee Gonzales, who led Gilbert Mesquite to the 5A Conference championship, has been chosen the Gatorade Arizona Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Mesquite junior guard Shaylee Gonzales has been chosen the Gatorade Arizona Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Mesquite junior guard Shaylee Gonzales has been chosen the Gatorade Arizona Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-10 junior guard averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 assists and 5.7 steals, as the Wildcats went  31-1, losing their only game early in the season to 4A champion Chandler Seton Catholic.

RELATED: Super 10 high school girls basketball rankings

She was selected the San Tan Region Player of the Year.

Academics and community service also play a big part in the Gatorade award. Gonzales, who is coached by her mother Candice, has a 3.94 grade-point average. She volunteers in the Feed My Starting Children program and has worked a camp for special-needs children.

RELATED: Scott Bordow’s takeaways from every high school basketball title game

Gonzales has committed to play basketball at BYU.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Gallery 

Related News

Latest News