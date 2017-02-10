Metropolitan withdraws from IHSAA boys tournament

The Metropolitan boys basketball team has withdrawn from the Indiana High School Athletic Association tournament after self-reporting multiple violations.

Metropolitan, an IHSAA member since 2006 and the Class A state champion in 2010-11, had been a part of Class A Sectional 58 at University.

Metropolitan’s violations included a player over the maximum age allowed by the IHSAA participating in multiple games and a player participating while in violation of transfer eligibility and the minimum number of required practices before competition.

The boys basketball program is placed on probation by the IHSAA for the remainder of the school year and the 2017-18 school year. Repeated violations may result in suspension of membership by the IHSAA.

The Pumas are 4-14 this season under first-year coach Lee Jackson.

Bowman Academy in Gary was removed from the boys tournament by the IHSAA last month after a “repeated history of non-compliance” and lack of oversight in its athletic department. Bowman is also suspended from tournament play next year.

