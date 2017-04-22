Miami adds four-star Will Mallory to its Tight End U distinction

Already with the top-ranked recruiting class in 2018, Miami solidified its reputation as Tight End U with a second highly touted tight end commitment in less than a week.
Following the commitment of Brevin Jordan from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), the Hurricanes got a pledge from Will Mallory, a 6-5, 210-pound pass catcher from Providence High (Jacksonville).
Mallory is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 11 tight end by 247Sports.
Miami coach Mark Richt responded to the commitment with this.
And former Miami tight end and Carolina Panthers veteran Greg Olsen responded with this:
Jordan took to Twitter after Mallory’s commitment to announce that they could become the next version of David Njoku and Christopher Herndon, whom Miami used to great success in its two tight end, one running back set.