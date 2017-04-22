Miami adds four-star Will Mallory to its Tight End U distinction

Already with the top-ranked recruiting class in 2018, Miami solidified its reputation as Tight End U with a second highly touted tight end commitment in less than a week.

Following the commitment of Brevin Jordan from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), the Hurricanes got a pledge from Will Mallory, a 6-5, 210-pound pass catcher from Providence High (Jacksonville).

Beyond excited to join the best football family in the nation!With that being, said I am committing to the University of Miami #Storm18 #TEU pic.twitter.com/4DQ0qXBITO — Will Mallory (@WillMallory_25) April 22, 2017

Mallory is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 11 tight end by 247Sports.

Miami coach Mark Richt responded to the commitment with this.

Can you believe it! Tight End U was very hot!! Now it has flat out caught on fire! Call the fire department!! U Family! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) April 22, 2017

And former Miami tight end and Carolina Panthers veteran Greg Olsen responded with this:

If you play TE and go anywhere else you are crazy. Keep it rolling @MarkRicht @CanesFootball https://t.co/2p1tnfy8iD — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) April 22, 2017

Jordan took to Twitter after Mallory’s commitment to announce that they could become the next version of David Njoku and Christopher Herndon, whom Miami used to great success in its two tight end, one running back set.