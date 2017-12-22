Miami-bound D.J. Ivey receives signing day surprise from friend in military

D.J. Ivey’s signing ceremony was already going to be a big deal. The four-star cornerback out of South Dade (Homestead, Fla.) was ready to announce his intention to attend Miami starting in the spring.

That’s when he received a pleasant surprise.

Ivey didn’t know that his friend, who is a U.S. Army officer, would be in the gym to attend the ceremony. Check out the moment below:

What makes #NationalSigningDay even better? @divey8_ Being surprised by your childhood friend who is serving our country, #Storm18 @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/uhqY7lO3Ep — South Dade HS Media (@SouthDadeMedia) December 22, 2017

It was an obvious emotional moment for Ivey, who will also be the first South Dade football recruit to graduate early in order to enroll at his college of choice. He is the country’s 34th-ranked cornerback, per the 247Sports Composite.

“It was a very special day,” Ivey told 247 Sports. “I really enjoyed it. One of my best friends that since I have known since I was 2 years old showed up. He had left for the Army a couple of months back and he told me that he probably wasn’t going to make it because of something of the roads, but I’m glad he made it. I didn’t really expect him to come. That was special.”

Per 247 Sports, former Hurricanes star and NFL safety Antrel Rolle was also in attendance. No doubt, it was a day Ivey will never forget.