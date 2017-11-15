Miami-bound Delone Scaife receives Under Armour All-America jersey

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 15, 2017
Miami Southridge offensive guard Delone Scaife received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour
Scaife, a Miami commit, is the 22nd-ranked offensive guard in the country according to ESPN.
The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
2018 Under Armour All America selection tour, 2018 Under Armour All-America Game, American Familly Insurance, delone scaife, Miami football, Under Armour All-America Game, Under Armour All-America Selection Tour
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send