Miami caps big recruiting week with addition of 4-star RB Camron Davis

Don’t look now, but it sure feels like the swag is back in Miami Hurricanes recruiting.

‘The U’ has been one of the hottest early destinations for the Class of 2018, racking up 11 commitments, including one five star prospect and four four-stars. The most recent is Camron Davis, a four-star running back from Miami Carol City, the alma mater of Rick Ross, among others.

Davis chose the hometown Hurricanes ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, among others. He’s already the second top-15 running back prospect in the class, following on the heels of five-star Orange City University star Lorenzo Lingard.

Both backs are part of a concerted push forward by Hurricanes coach Mark Richt in his second full season back at the Orange Bowl. He’s resurrected a distinct sense of swag on the recruiting trail, with Lingard and Davis serving as the latest proof of what that can bring.

While it’s still months too early to consider Miami’s recruiting achievements as a group, the Hurricanes’ class is currently ranked among the nation’s top three. Finish there next February and Richt will well and truly have his program headed back toward the promised land.