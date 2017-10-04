Miami CB commit Josh Jobe on being a U.S. Army All-American: 'This was one of my dreams'

Cheshire (Ct.) Academy cornerback Josh Jobe received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

For Jobe, this is a vision that has become a reality.

“This is a big day,” Jobe said from his school Wednesday. “It’s an honor to be given an opportunity to play in the All-American game. I worked hard for this. Ever since I was little, I watched this game with my dad and he’d say, ‘Someday you could be on TV.’

“This was one of my dreams.”

Jobe, a 6-1, 180-pound four-star, is ranked as the No. 12 cornerback in the Class of 2018 according to the 247 Sports Composite. He has committed to Miami.

A transfer from Miami’s Christopher Columbus High, Jobe was ranked as the No. 17 player in Florida before heading to Connecticut for his senior year due to his home state’s age restriction. Since Jobe turned 19 before Sept. 1, he was ineligible to play football in his home state this fall according to rules set by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Even though his location on the map has changed this fall, Jobe’s approach hasn’t.

“It really is not a big difference,” said Jobe. “There’s nice people up here. I’m basically focused up here, more focused. There are no distractions or anything.”

Jobe committed to his hometown school early in the process, making his choice as he entered his sophomore year in the summer of 2015.

“I was younger then, and it was a very big offer to receive,” said Jobe, who says he looked up to former Miami greats like Ed Reed, Antrell Rolle and the late Sean Taylor. “I was excited, and it was home. I committed right away.”

While he is a Hurricanes pledge, a trip to Coral Gables is but one of several official visits Jobe will be taking. He also plans to visit Alabama, Michigan and Florida.

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.