Miami Central rises in Super 25 football rankings, Mater Dei holds onto No. 1

Miami Central is still stuck in Las Vegas, waiting for a flight home because of Hurricane Irma, but the Rockets also had the biggest climb of any of the teams in the Super 25 high school football rankings.

Miami Central running back James Cook ran for 201 yards and two touchdowns Friday to lead the Rockets to a 24-20 defeat of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). Miami Central rose from No. 16 to No. 7 with the win while Bishop Gorman fell five spots to No. 12.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) easily held onto the top spot as wide receiver Nikko Remigio caught six passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 defeat of La Mirada on Friday.

Two other teams got bumps because of big wins.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) rose four spots to No. 14 as Rams quarterback D.J. Irons ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass in a 22-9 win Saturday vs. John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) in Shreveport, La.

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) rose three spots to No. 17 as Kevin Doyle threw for 350 yards and two touchdown passes in a 42-25 win Saturday vs. then-No. 14 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.).

St. Joseph Regional and two other Super teams fell out with losses. Then-No. 10 Chandler, Ariz., lost 24-21 to Mountain Pointe (Phoenix) on Friday and No. 17 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) lost 27-21 Saturday to Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.).

The three new teams are No. 23 Judson (Converse, Texas), No. 24 Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.) and No. 25 Union (Tulsa).

Judson improved to 2-0 as quarterback Julon Williams ran for two touchdowns and passed fro another in a 44-28 defeat of Brennan (San Antonio) on Friday. Colquitt County (4-0) rolled over Roswell 28-0 on Friday at running back Ty Leggett ran for two touchdowns and 188 yards. Union (3-0) defeated crosstown rival Jenks 59-40 Friday to improve to 3-0 as wide receiver C.J. Moore had three touchdown catches.