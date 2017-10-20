Miami commit Gurvan Hall celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 20, 2017
Palm Beach Lakes (West Palm Beach, Fla.) safety Gurvan Hall received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour
Hall, a four-star Miami commit, is the top ranked safety in Florida, according to ESPN.
The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
2018 Under Armour All-America Game, American Family Insurance, football, Gurvan Hall, Miami football, Palm Beach Lakes Football, Under Armour, Under Armour All-America Game, Under Armour All-America Selection Tour