Miami commit Gurvan Hall celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Photo: Intersport

Palm Beach Lakes (West Palm Beach, Fla.) safety Gurvan Hall received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Hall, a four-star Miami commit, is the top ranked safety in Florida, according to ESPN.

Hall presented his Dream Champion Award to his team. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

